'4th place is not a very good place': Manu Bhaker gets emotional after missing out on Paris Olympics treble

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's dream of a grand treble at the Paris Olympics 2024 was dashed after she narrowly missed out on the bronze medal in the women's 25m sports pistol event on Saturday. In a thrilling final that showcased the highest level of shooting prowess, Bhaker finished in fourth place, losing the tie-shoot for bronze to Hungary's Veronika Major by a narrow margin.

The 22-year-old Indian shooter, who had been a favourite for a hat-trick of medals, initially led the competition but struggled to maintain her form. Despite her best efforts, Bhaker could not sustain her early advantage and eventually ended with a total of 28 points, tied with Major after the eighth series of five shots.

In the decisive shoot-off, Bhaker managed to hit three out of five targets, while Major hit four, securing the bronze medal and leaving Bhaker to settle for fourth.

"I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best. But that was not enough," Manu said after the event.

"It (Olympics) turned out to be very good for me, but well, there's always a next time so I'm already looking forward to the next one," she added.

"I'm glad that I got two medals, but right now, I'm not very... well, fourth place is not a very good place," said Manu with tears in her eyes.

“Honestly, I've been off the social media and I have not been checking my phone, so I don't know what's going on. But I just know that I was trying my best and I was trying to deliver a good performance," Bhaker shared

"In most of the events I was able to (give a good performance), and in this one, I was not able to do as good. The moment my match was over, I was like, 'okay, the next time'," said Manu, already setting her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"There has been a lot of hard work going on backstage. Like I'm here -- what you see -- but like so many people have been working hard so that I can make it to the podium and so that India can win a medal,” she noted.

“I am so happy that my entire team was there for me to support me throughout my journey,” Manu added.

Bhaker also shared her gratitude towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his motivational support, despite her disappointment over narrowly missing the podium.

Bhaker's remarkable journey at the Paris Olympics included winning two bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol and the mixed team 10m air pistol events with partner Sarabjot Singh. Her mother praised her performance, saying, "We're thankful for Manu for making us and the whole of India proud at the Paris Olympics."

The close finish once again highlights the recurring theme of fourth-place finishes for Indian shooters at the Olympics, joining the ranks of Joydeep Karmakar, Abhinav Bindra, and Arjun Babuta. Despite the setback, Bhaker's resilience and determination shine through, setting the stage for her continued quest for Olympic glory in future games.

