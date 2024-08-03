Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker narrowly misses 3rd medal, finishes 4th in 25m pistol; Indians laud effort

India's Manu Bhaker capped a stellar campaign at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 with a commendable fourth-place finish in the women's 25m pistol shooting event on Saturday.

India's Manu Bhaker capped a stellar campaign at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 with a commendable fourth-place finish in the women's 25m pistol shooting event on Saturday. The 22-year-old shooter shot a score of 28 in the eight-women final, narrowly missing out on a third medal. Bhaker faced off against Hungarian bronze medallist Veronika Major in a tense shoot-off but fell just short.

Despite the narrow miss, Bhaker's achievements at these Games have been historic. She became the first Indian athlete to win more than one medal at a single Olympics, a feat never accomplished by any other Indian before.

Bhaker had earlier secured a bronze medal in the individual 10m air pistol competition, followed by another third-place finish in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

In the qualification round on Friday, Bhaker showcased her exceptional skills by shooting a total score of 590 (294 in precision, 296 in rapid) out of a possible 600, securing her spot in the final with the second-highest score. Her consistent performance throughout the competition has made her a standout athlete for India, bringing home two bronze medals and setting a new benchmark for future Indian Olympians.

Manu Bhaker's performance at the Summer Games has been nothing short of remarkable. She showcased her exceptional skills and composure, earning admiration and respect from her compatriots.

As Manu returns home with two medals, the entire nation celebrates her incredible journey and the pride she has brought to India. Her dedication and perseverance have inspired countless aspiring athletes and reaffirmed her status as one of the country's top shooters. Despite the narrow miss, Manu's stint at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be remembered as a moment of national pride and inspiration.

Here's a look at how Indian fans reacted to Manu Bhaker's Olympics campaign:

