13-year-old Niral Wadekar has won two gold medals for India at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship 2026 held in Ahmedabad. She secured the top spot in the Sub-Junior Individual Hand Stand and Traditional Group categories.

For most 13-year-olds, competing on the world stage would be an intimidating prospect. For India's Niral Wadekar, it is an opportunity to test herself against the best and pursue a dream that stretches far beyond the competition arena.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Niral has phenomenally achieved her dream by winning 2 Gold Medals at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship 2026. She clinched the top spot on the podium in both the Sub-Junior Individual Hand Stand and the Sub-Junior Individual Traditional Group categories, according to a press release. Representing India at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad from June 4th to 8th, the young athlete entered the tournament with clear goals: to deliver her best performance, avoid mistakes, and stand atop the podium with a gold medal around her neck, which she achieved the milestone by winning not just one, but 2 Gold Medals in the 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026.

'Made Myself, My Family and My Country Proud'

After bagging 2 gold medals, Niral expressed her feelings, "Every athlete participating wants to win, and I am no different. My expectation was to give my best performance and fight for a gold medal, which I earned by winning not just one, but two gold medals. I am very happy that I have made myself, my family and my country proud."

"When we practice, there is no pressure, and everything feels normal. But when we step onto the competition stage, especially at a world championship, the pressure is different. There are many people watching, and sometimes it can make you nervous, but that is also what makes competing exciting," she said.

Aspirations Beyond the Mat

Away from Yogasana, Niral has another ambition that reaches even higher. "My dream is to become a fighter pilot one day. At the same time, I want to continue my journey in Yogasana and achieve more for India. Both are very important dreams for me," she said.

Despite her young age, Niral views the championship as an opportunity to learn and grow as an athlete. "This is a big experience for me. I want to learn from other athletes, improve myself, and enjoy every moment of representing India," she added.

As athletes from across the globe gather in Ahmedabad for the historic championship, Niral took to the mat carrying the hopes of a young competitor determined to make her mark while proving that age is no barrier to dreaming big. (ANI)