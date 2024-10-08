Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Predictions for October 8, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 8, 2024, as per your date of birth. Dive into the insightful predictions provided by Chirag Daruwalla. Don't miss out on these celestial insights – read and share with your friends today!

    Numerology Predictions for October 8, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says believe in karma instead of fate. Proper coordination will be maintained in both home and business. Closer travel is also possible which will be beneficial. Spendingtime with relatives and friends can also strengthen relationships. Only at this time it is necessary to control your two shortcomings that have an angry and stubborn nature. At this  point in time, the reduction in income and the increase in expenses can be a bit of a hassle. It is not appropriate to take stress because of the current environment. Due to the current situation, the downturn may affect your business. There will be happiness, peace and pleasant atmosphere in the house. Sometimes depression and depression can be experienced.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says the goal you were trying to achieve can be achieved today. Morale and confidence can also be full. Good contacts can be established with influential people. Anxiety may remain due to slowdown in economic activity. This is urgent so there is no need to worry. There is a need to focus on one's work instead of bringing negativity in nature. Business activities which have been declining so far due to the current situation, will now improve. Family atmosphere can be happy. Allergies can be caused by steam.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. The support and cooperation of elders will enhance your impression. An invitation to attend a mangal ceremony can be obtained. Visiting with friends and relatives can be enjoyable. To act wisely instead of anger in solving any problem going on in the house. Don't over-control children and be cooperative. Maintain respect for the elders of the house. It is necessary to have transparency with the parties in business related activities. Marriage will be sweet.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says today planet grazing is creating favourable conditions for you. Give him full respect. There will be a little lucrative plan for economic activities and it will start soon. Young people can be vigilant about their careers. There may be concern about the health of any member of the household. So a busy day will pass. Students need guidance due to any trouble related to their career. Business activities will continue to run smoothly, Proper coordination between home and business can be maintained. Don't let negative thoughts dominate you.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says a good day will be spent shopping for home care and amenities. Taking an interest in social activities will also increase the useful contact formula for you. Don't let egoism get in your nature; it may interfere with your work. Maintain a good relationship with your brothers. Be mindful of your budget when spending. Focus on current activities. There can be a dispute between husband and wife over a common thing. Do exercise regularly to avoid cervical and headache problems.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says today is a great time to work on the goal you have set for some time. The children will have a happy atmosphere at home with any success. It can also be a religious planning program. A personal matter with a close relative can lead to a state of dispute. Control your ego and anger. Make a thoughtful decision when it comes to financial investment. Focus on media related activities. There can be sweetness in husband-wife relationship. Gas and constipation can cause joint pain.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says beneficial planetary conditions are being created at this time. Focus on financial plans. There will be family reunions with close relatives. After a long time you will feel relaxed and happy meeting everyone. Don't waste your time wandering around and having fun. It would be worthwhile to make the most of the beneficial planetary conditions. There will be concern about the health of any member of the household. Don';t start working on any new plan today. Do not interfere too much in the affairs of the house. Health can be good.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says if relocation is being planned, you can start activities today. Spend some time in religious and spiritual activities. It can bring about a positive change in your personality. Improve relations with the in-laws. This can make the relationship stronger. Do not lend money to anyone at this time. As there is no possibility of his coming back. Occupational activities may remain normal. There can be some controversy between husband and wife regarding the arrangement of the house. There may be complaints of abdominal pain and constipation.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says you can stay stress free by the sudden arrival of a stuck payment or the completion of a particular task working with the mind instead of just the heart. Relationships with a close relative can be sweetened again. If you have difficulty in making a decision, consult an elder in your important work. Positive results of any type of travel will not be available at this time. Important orders can be found in trade. Don't let family problems dominate your family life. Health can be fine.

