During Navratri 2025, place the Kalash in the northeast direction for auspicious energy, as per the Skanda and Devi Puranas. Ensure the idol’s face is towards the east or north for positive vibrations.

Navratri is not just a festival of devotion but also a time to balance spiritual energy. According to scriptures, the direction of Kalash Sthapana and idol placement plays a vital role in receiving divine blessings.

If you are performing Kalash Sthapana for the first time, it's important to know the correct direction. While Devi Purana and Skanda Purana don’t mandate a fixed direction, Vastu Shastra and tradition recommend placing the Kalash in the northeast (Ishan) direction. The idol of the Goddess should face east or north, aligning with divine energy flow.

The scriptures state that incorrect placement can reduce the spiritual benefits of worship. So, begin Navratri not just with devotion and materials, but by following scriptural guidance to ensure the continuous grace of the Goddess on your home and family.

In which direction should the Kalash be placed?

The Skanda Purana sheds detailed light on the importance of Devi puja and Ghatasthapana rituals. It elaborates on the purification of worship, invocation mantras, and rules, but does not specify a single direction. Nevertheless, according to pandits and Vastu experts, the northeast direction is considered the gateway of the gods. This is why the tradition of placing the Kalash in this location has continued.

In which direction should the idol be placed?

According to the Devi Purana, in the context of worshiping the Matrika deities (Saptamatrikas), the idols of the Goddess should be placed facing the north. This implies that the north direction is considered particularly fruitful in Devi worship. Following this tradition, during Navratri puja, the idol of the Goddess is often placed in the east or north direction.

Correct Direction for Kalash and Idol

Kalash Sthapana: Northeast (Ishan Kon) is considered the most auspicious.

Idol/Picture: Should be placed facing the east or north direction.

Devotee's Direction: The practitioner usually sits facing the east, which aids in successful spiritual practice.

Why is direction so important?

The east direction is considered a symbol of knowledge and light, while the north direction is believed to provide stability and prosperity. The northeast corner is the gateway of the gods, where the flow of positive energy is highest. Therefore, it is traditional to place the Kalash and idol in these directions. The importance of Ghatasthapana in Navratri is not limited to tradition but is also rooted in the scriptures and Puranas. The Skanda Purana describes the worship method and glory of the Ghat (Kalash), while the Devi Purana gives special importance to the north direction. Based on these indications, placing the Kalash in the northeast and the idol in the east or north direction is considered best. This multiplies the benefits of Navratri puja, and the grace of Goddess Durga is easily obtained.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium for conveying this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.