Image Credit : Getty

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Lord Ram “the divine link beyond oceans” during his address in Trinidad on July 3, it wasn't mere diplomacy. For close to two centuries, Ramleela - the retelling of the Ramcharitmanas has served as an emotional and cultural lifeline for Indian-origin communities in Trinidad and Tobago.

This Caribbean island nation, with a population of around 13 lakh, is nearly half Indian in origin. Their ancestors arrived as labourers between 1845 and 1917, carrying little with them except their faith, language, and the stories of Shri Ram. Over time, Ramleela would grow into more than just a religious play. It became a mirror of identity, a social cohesion, and a ritual of remembrance.