Navratri 2025: Why Akhand Jyoti Is Lit and What Rules to Follow

lifestyle Sep 19 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:adobe stock
When will Navratri 2025 begin?

Shardiya Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from Sept 22 to Oct 1. During this time, devotees light an Akhand Jyot. There are specific rules to follow. Read on to know more.

Image credits: adobe stock
Light 2 lamps, not 1

Use a large lamp for the Akhand Jyot, using pure ghee. Also, light a small lamp nearby. If the Akhand Jyot extinguishes, relight it from the small lamp.

Image credits: adobe stock
Install the Akhand Jyot in a clean place

Before installing the Akhand Jyot in any part of the house, clean and whitewash the area. Purify it by sprinkling cow urine and Ganga water. No useless items should be nearby.

Image credits: pinterest
Do not lock the house

If you are lighting the mother's Akhand Jyot at home, do not lock the house during these 9 days. Ensure that at least one family member is always present at home during Navratri.

Image credits: adobe stock
Pay attention to cleanliness

Pay full attention to cleanliness where the Akhand Jyot is lit. There should be no toilet or bathroom nearby. No clutter should be present here either.

Image credits: adobe stock
Maintain the sanctity of the home

While the Akhand Jyot burns, maintain purity at home—observe celibacy, avoid arguments, and do not bring non-vegetarian food or alcohol into the house.

Image credits: adobe stock

