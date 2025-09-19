Navratri 2025: Why Akhand Jyoti Is Lit and What Rules to Follow

Shardiya Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from Sept 22 to Oct 1. During this time, devotees light an Akhand Jyot. There are specific rules to follow. Read on to know more.
Use a large lamp for the Akhand Jyot, using pure ghee. Also, light a small lamp nearby. If the Akhand Jyot extinguishes, relight it from the small lamp.
Before installing the Akhand Jyot in any part of the house, clean and whitewash the area. Purify it by sprinkling cow urine and Ganga water. No useless items should be nearby.
If you are lighting the mother's Akhand Jyot at home, do not lock the house during these 9 days. Ensure that at least one family member is always present at home during Navratri.
Pay full attention to cleanliness where the Akhand Jyot is lit. There should be no toilet or bathroom nearby. No clutter should be present here either.
While the Akhand Jyot burns, maintain purity at home—observe celibacy, avoid arguments, and do not bring non-vegetarian food or alcohol into the house.
Karwa Chauth 2025: Slay in a Red Saree Inspired by Bollywood Divas
Glam Up Your Garba: Simple Nail Art Ideas for Navratri 2025
Navratri 2025: 9 Days of Maa Durga Bhog, Prasad and Offerings
Navratri 2025: Katrina Kaif-Inspired Lehengas to Glam Up Your Look