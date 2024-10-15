Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Predictions for October 15, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 15, 2024, as per your date of birth. Dive into the insightful predictions provided by Chirag Daruwalla. Don't miss out on these celestial insights – read and share with your friends today!
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says today you will focus more on strengthening your personal relationship. Also joining social organizations and doing service work will be very suitable to bring some change in your
    personality and behaviour. Currently the current conditions are not very favourable. So if you don't get the right result according to your hard work, don't let stress overwhelm you. Doubting someone can be harmful for you. Before implementing your plans in business, make a proper outline of it.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says most of your time will be spent in social activities. The limit of contact will also increase. Time is favourable to recover any stuck or loaned money. Keep trying for these tasks.
    Afternoon conditions may change a bit. Pay attention to completing the tasks, a little carelessness can lead to painful results. It would be advisable to avoid tasks related to investment. The mind will be disappointed by receiving any inauspicious notification.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will be able to solve problems related to home and family through your wisdom and understanding. At this time the planetary position is becoming very excellent. There may be a meeting with some special persons and there will be discussions on important issues. Don't let old negative things dominate the present. Doing this can spoil the relationship. The time is favourable to make plans for the future come to fruition. Getting few new orders in business will make the mind happy.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says financial condition will be strong due to payment coming from somewhere. Time is favourable for buying and selling property. There will be a proper and positive atmosphere in the house as well. You will try to make your lifestyle more impressive. Recognize the value of time. Not working at the right time will only harm you. Problems related to old possessions may arise, which may have a negative impact on relationships.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says getting good news about a relative will make the mind happy. It is the right time to resolve the dispute related to partition through mutual understanding or someone's intervention.
    Any stuck work can be completed with little effort. Some unnecessary expenses may come up suddenly. Control anger and impulse. Students need to pay attention to their studies otherwise the
    result may be bad.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says happy time will be spent in shopping with family members in home maintenance and purchase of necessary items. Youngsters trying for professional studies may get some good advice. Do not keep contact with unknown people. Also, don't let them interfere in your personal life. Donot use mobile while driving. Avoid unnecessary expenses. Minor problems related to machines or  staff etc. will come up. Happiness and peace will be maintained in the family.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says pay more attention to your personal activities in anticipation of social functions today. Any important decision taken today will prove beneficial for your future. Any anxiety and tension that has been going on for a long time will also get relief. Take some time to support children in their problems, so that their confidence can increase. Keep your temper, anger can worsen the situation. Any deal related to property can be finalized. With the arrival of guests in the house, the atmosphere of the house will be happy.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says today is a successful time. You will be able to take a better decision by learning from your past mistakes. It is the right time to start planning for home renovation. Sometimes there will be disappointment due to not getting the desired result in any work. Don't waste time doing wrong things. It will be appropriate to spend keeping in mind the budget. Time is favourable for starting any new business. There will be tension between husband and wife due to some problem at home.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will meet a special person today, which will bring positive change in your ideology. Taking care of your parents' health and respecting them will give you spiritual peace. The mind will be disappointed on receiving bad news regarding a close relative. A few tasks may also remain incomplete. Drive the vehicle carefully. A little carelessness can cause damage. It is a good time to start plans related to the area in business.

