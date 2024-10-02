Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for October 2, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 2, 2024, as per your date of birth. Dive into the insightful predictions provided by Chirag Daruwalla. Don't miss out on these celestial insights – read and share with your friends today!

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 7:02 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 7:02 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

    Ganesha says people will be impressed by your generosity and sentimental nature. Strengthen outdoor activities and contact with friends, creating some beneficial conditions for you. Time will also pass well in the work related to the comforts of home. Do not try to make any changes in the current business activities. There will be a collaborative and emotional relationship with the spouse. Environment can affect your health.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

    Ganesha says these days you have to work harder to whiten your personality. Your manner of speaking is also becoming impressive. These qualities will give you more success in your financial and business affairs. A good result can be achieved if this quality is used positively. Today is a great day to collect payment. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the house with the movement of guests. 

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

    Ganesha says time will pass in family amenities and shopping. The cost will be higher. Prioritize the happiness of the members of the household without worrying about it. There will also be a plan for financial investment matters. Make a small change in the interior or supervision of the place of business. You will have all the responsibilities of home and business regarding the health of your spouse. 

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

    Ganesha says costs will be higher today. At the same time, getting a source of income will not be a concern for expenses. Investing in the stock market or a policy etc. will be beneficial. Students will now focus on study. Being too practical can make a relationship worse. The advice of an influential person in the business will help you achieve new success. Sweet dispute can happen between husband and wife. 

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

    Ganesha says focus on the ongoing plan to sell the property. A sudden meeting with a stranger can be very rewarding. There may be concern about the health of any member of the household. Preserve court cases and papers. Even a little carelessness can cause damage. Do not consider consulting an experienced person in any situation of confusion. Having a good relationship for single people will create a happy atmosphere in the home. 

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

    Ganesha says at this time the planetary position and your destiny is helping you. Using them depends on your ability. Any religious planning in the family is also possible. Sometimes your sceptical nature can cause trouble for you. Business activities can be resumed from remote areas.  Family atmosphere can be happy. Vehicle can cause injury.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

    Ganesha says receive appropriate advice and help from friends regarding any problem related to the child's career. Your stress will also go away. Your identity will grow in the political and social sphere. Young people need to be kept away from bad habits and associations. Focus on the business plan that is being developed. Home atmosphere can be pleasant. 

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

    Ganesha says success will be achieved in any matter related to property. Properly covered, it will withstand a great deal of adverse conditions. You will be engaged in completing a few new policies with a new confidence. It is up to you to maintain a good relationship with your brothers. There will be more success in the field today according to hard work. The emotional bond with the spouse will be stronger. 

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

    Ganesha says spending some time in religious and spiritual activities is an excellent way to get rid of everyday stress. Your interest in these tasks may increase. If you are planning to buy a property or a vehicle, work on it seriously. Be careful when signing anywhere. Economic activity may also remain sluggish at present. It is important to maintain transparency in the business associated with the partnership. Family atmosphere can be happy.

