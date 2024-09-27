Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2024: 5 Simple tips to maintain energy throughout the festivities

    Navratri 2024 fast health tips: Shardiya Navratri 2024 begins in October. By paying attention to diet, exercise, adequate sleep, etc. during the fast, you can keep the body energetic and drive away weakness.

    Navratri 2024: 5 Simple tips to maintain energy throughout the festivities NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

    Shardiya Navratri 2024 will begin on October 3rd. During Navratri, people observe a 9-day fast while worshiping Goddess Durga. A fruitarian diet is consumed during the nine days of fasting. You can feel energetic even during the nine days of fasting. Know what things should be taken care of to remove weakness in Navratri. 

    1. Don't Skip Protein Foods

    To feel energized during Navratri, you can eat soaked almonds, buckwheat flour, yogurt, cheese, etc. overnight. You will not feel weak by eating this. Make a nine-day diet chart so that protein foods can be included in the daily diet.

    2. Liquids Will Keep the Body Hydrated

    Don't just drink plain water to keep your body hydrated during Navratri. Along with water, you can also drink coconut water, lemon water, cardamom tea, green tea, mint water, fruit juice, etc. This will provide the body with enough electrolytes, which will eliminate weakness. 

     3. Don't Skip Exercise During Navratri

    If you exercise daily, do not make the mistake of skipping exercise during Navratri. Not exercising will make you feel low on energy. You can walk daily during Navratri. Also, do simple aerobics or light exercises with less energy. By doing this, the metabolism will remain correct. 

    4. Don't Make the Mistake of Consuming More Caffeine 

    During fasting, people drink more tea or coffee when they feel hungry. Caffeinated coffee may make you feel energized immediately, but it can also disturb your sleep. Also, eating less food makes you feel weak. You can drink tea or coffee once or twice a day. 

    6. Get Enough Sleep

    Some people do not sleep during fasting, which makes the body feel weak. If you are hungry, eat fruits or dry fruits. Do not drink tea at all to satisfy your hunger at night. Getting enough sleep will make you feel refreshed. 

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    Check your daily horoscope: September 27, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 27, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: September 26, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 26, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more

    Recent Stories

    football La Liga 2024-25: Diego Simeone praises Atletico Madrid's strong defensive display after 1-0 win away to Celta Vigo scr

    Diego Simeone praises Atletico Madrid's strong defensive display after 1-0 win against Celta Vigo

    Navratri makeup deals and offers: Up to 50% off on top brands RBA

    Navratri makeup deals and offers: Up to 50% off on top brands

    Mithun Chakraborty addresses rumors of 'SECRET Wedding' with Sridevi in viral video [WATCH] RTM

    Mithun Chakraborty addresses rumors of 'SECRET Wedding' with Sridevi in viral video [WATCH]

    Kia EV9 to Maruti Dzire- 6 new car to launch on THIS festive season RBA

    Kia EV9 to Maruti Dzire- 6 new car to launch on THIS festive season

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in stunning outfits during 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' promotions in London RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in stunning outfits during 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' promotions in London

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon