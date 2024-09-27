Navratri 2024: 5 Simple tips to maintain energy throughout the festivities

Navratri 2024 fast health tips: Shardiya Navratri 2024 begins in October. By paying attention to diet, exercise, adequate sleep, etc. during the fast, you can keep the body energetic and drive away weakness.

Shardiya Navratri 2024 will begin on October 3rd. During Navratri, people observe a 9-day fast while worshiping Goddess Durga. A fruitarian diet is consumed during the nine days of fasting. You can feel energetic even during the nine days of fasting. Know what things should be taken care of to remove weakness in Navratri.

1. Don't Skip Protein Foods

To feel energized during Navratri, you can eat soaked almonds, buckwheat flour, yogurt, cheese, etc. overnight. You will not feel weak by eating this. Make a nine-day diet chart so that protein foods can be included in the daily diet.

2. Liquids Will Keep the Body Hydrated

Don't just drink plain water to keep your body hydrated during Navratri. Along with water, you can also drink coconut water, lemon water, cardamom tea, green tea, mint water, fruit juice, etc. This will provide the body with enough electrolytes, which will eliminate weakness.

3. Don't Skip Exercise During Navratri

If you exercise daily, do not make the mistake of skipping exercise during Navratri. Not exercising will make you feel low on energy. You can walk daily during Navratri. Also, do simple aerobics or light exercises with less energy. By doing this, the metabolism will remain correct.

4. Don't Make the Mistake of Consuming More Caffeine

During fasting, people drink more tea or coffee when they feel hungry. Caffeinated coffee may make you feel energized immediately, but it can also disturb your sleep. Also, eating less food makes you feel weak. You can drink tea or coffee once or twice a day.

6. Get Enough Sleep

Some people do not sleep during fasting, which makes the body feel weak. If you are hungry, eat fruits or dry fruits. Do not drink tea at all to satisfy your hunger at night. Getting enough sleep will make you feel refreshed.

