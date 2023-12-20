Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kuchela Dinam 2023: Know the date, significance, importance, history , celebrations and more

    Kuchela Dinam is a significant day at Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala. Let's look at the date,  significance, importance, history, and celebrations of the reunion of Kuchela with his childhood friend Sri Krishna.

    Kuchela Dinam 2023: Know the date, significance, importance, history , celebrations and more rkn
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    Kuchela Dinam, observed on the first Wednesday of Dhanu Masam (December – January) in the traditional Hindu calendar, is a significant day at Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala. In 2023, the date is December 20. The occasion commemorates the reunion of Kuchela, also known as Sudama, with his childhood friend Sri Krishna.

    Kuchela, facing poverty, visits Krishna in Dwarka, seeking financial assistance. Despite carrying a humble offering of poor-quality beaten rice filled with mud and stones, Kuchela is warmly welcomed by Krishna, who follows the principle of 'Athiti Devo Bhava'—treating guests as equals to God.

    Overwhelmed by Krishna's hospitality, Kuchela forgets to ask for financial help and returns home empty-handed. To his surprise, he finds his humble hut replaced by a palace and his family adorned in new clothes. This transformation reveals Krishna's divine play, emphasizing the concept of divine leela.

    On Kuchela Dinam, devotees offer aval (beaten rice) to Krishna, believing that prayers on this day lead to bliss and material prosperity. It is a day to reflect on the divine connection between Kuchela and Krishna, highlighting the selfless love and compassion of the deity. It's worth noting that, in other regions of the country, the popular belief is that the meeting between Kuchela and Sri Krishna occurred on Akshaya Tritiya Day.

