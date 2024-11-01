Govardhan Puja 2024: Premanand Maharaj reveals some do's & don'ts while doing Govardhan Parvat

Govardhan Puja 2024 is celebrated across India every year after Diwali. This tradition has been going on since the Dwapar era. This year, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Govardhan Parikrama Rules: Govardhan Puja is celebrated yearly on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year, this festival will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd. On this day, women make a figure of Govardhan Puja with cow dung in the courtyard of their house and worship it.

Govardhan Mountain is originally located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that circumambulating the Govardhan mountain can remove every problem. Learn from the famous saint Premanand Baba what things should be considered while worshipping Govardhan Parvat…

Things to keep in mind while doing Govardhan Parikrama…

1. According to Premanand Maharaj, Govardhan Parvat should not be circumambulated wearing shoes or slippers because Govardhan is the form of Lord Krishna himself. Therefore, it is not right to circumambulate Govardhan wearing shoes and slippers.
2. Govardhan Parvat should always be circumambulated from the right side and during this time excrement should be discarded on the left side. Even spitting on the right side should not be done. This also insults our deity.
3. Any kind of intoxicants like beedi-cigarettes, tobacco etc. should not be consumed while circumambulating Govardhan.
4. According to Premanand Maharaj, Govardhan Parvat should not be circumambulated by sitting in any vehicle. This rule is not necessary for someone who is unable to walk or is very ill.
5. Do not take any kind of resolution regarding Govardhan Parikrama because you do not know what the situation will be in the future.
6. If you have trouble doing the circumambulation in one go, then complete the circumambulation by resting a short distance. As far as possible, do not leave the circumambulation incomplete.
7. Do not talk here and there while doing Govardhan Parikrama, keep chanting the hymns of God or do this work by remaining silent.
8. Observe mental purity during the circumambulation, that is, no wrong thoughts should come to mind.


The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

