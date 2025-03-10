Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: Know significance, spiritual benefits, fasting rules, story and more

Read Full Article

Amalaki Ekadashi is a revered fasting day devoted to Lord Vishnu. It is observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) during the Shukla Paksha, or the waxing phase of the moon, in the Hindu month of Phalguna. On this occasion, devotees offer prayers to the Amla tree (Indian gooseberry), which is considered sacred and closely associated with Lord Vishnu. Observing this day is believed to bring spiritual cleansing, absolution of sins, and divine blessings. Amalaki Ekadashi is mentioned in the Brahmanda Purana and Padma Purana.

When is Amalaki Ekadashi?

Amalaki Ekadashi in 2025 will be observed on March 10, 2025 (Monday). The fast will be broken on March 11, 2025 (Tuesday) during the Parana time.

Spiritual benefits of observing Amalaki Ekadashi:

1. It erases past sins and clears negative karma.

2. Bestows divine protection and prosperity.

3. Aids in spiritual progress and the pursuit of Moksha (liberation).

4. Promotes health and overall well-being through the consumption of Amla.

How to observe Amalaki Ekadashi fasting?

On this day, devotees rise early, take a sacred bath, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Many observe a strict fast (Nirjala), abstaining even from water, while others follow a partial fast, avoiding grains and pulses. The day is marked by devotional practices such as reciting the Srimad Bhagavatam and the Bhagavad Gita, chanting sacred mantras, and listening to the Ekadashi katha.

What are the rules and guidelines?

1. Avoid consuming rice, wheat, barley, and pulses.

2. Eat only fruits, milk, and nuts if a full fast is not possible.

3. Maintain celibacy, avoid anger, and focus on devotion.

4. Break the fast on Dwadashi Tithi (the next day) at the proper Parana time.

Story Of Amalaki Ekadashi:

Long ago, there was a prosperous kingdom called Vaidisha, where people of all four varnas—brahmanas, kshatriyas, vaishyas, and shudras—possessed deep Vedic knowledge, remarkable physical strength, and sharp intelligence. The entire realm resonated with the chanting of Vedic hymns, and there was not a single non-believer or wrongdoer among them. The kingdom was ruled by King Pashabinduka, also known as Chitraratha, who belonged to the illustrious Soma dynasty. He was renowned for his devotion to righteousness and truth and was said to possess the strength of ten thousand elephants. King Chitraratha was immensely wealthy and a master of the six limbs of Vedic knowledge.

Under his rule, everyone strictly followed their own dharma (duty), with no one overstepping into another's role. There was neither poverty nor miserliness in the land, and the kingdom was untouched by natural disasters like droughts or floods. Disease was unknown, and the people enjoyed robust health. The citizens were devoted to serving Lord Vishnu with love and sincerity, just as their king was—although he also offered dedicated worship to Lord Shiva. The people observed fasting on every Ekadasi with great devotion, twice each month. Living in such a virtuous and spiritually rich environment, the people of Vaidisha enjoyed long, prosperous, and fulfilling lives, having surrendered completely to the loving service of Lord Hari, and giving up all forms of materialistic pursuits.

Paran Time for Amalaki Ekadashi:

The Paran time (breaking the fast) for Amalaki Ekadashi is Tuesday, the 11th of March, 2025 between 06:33 AM and 08:16 AM.

