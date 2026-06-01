A 27‑year‑old photographer died after being hit by a speeding car during a wedding in Sirsa. CCTV footage captured the shocking moment as guests scattered in fear. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for stricter action against reckless driving.

A wedding celebration in Sirsa turned tragic on Wednesday when a speeding car struck a 27‑year‑old photographer, killing him instantly. Police said the accident occurred on Hisar road near the bus terminus, where the victim, Malkit, was filming guests during the ‘vidai’ ceremony.

According to CCTV footage, Malkit was standing outside the venue with his camera when a Ritz car, travelling at high speed, veered into the crowd. The impact flung him nearly 30 meters. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

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Guests Injured As Chaos Unfolded

The roadside was crowded with men, women, and children in traditional attire, many posing near parked cars. As the vehicle lost control, panic ensued, with guests scattering to avoid being hit. Several sustained injuries, though no other fatalities were reported.

Civil Lines SHO Balraj confirmed the driver, Sandeep from Fatehabad, was arrested but later released on bail. The incident, captured in real time, quickly went viral online, with users tagging Haryana Police and demanding strict action.

Police investigations continue, while the community mourns the loss of a young photographer whose life was cut short during what should have been a moment of celebration.