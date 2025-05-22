IRCTC update: Sleeper Class tickets no longer upgraded to first AC
Indian Railways has revised its auto-upgrade process for waitlisted tickets. Sleeper class tickets will no longer be upgraded to First AC, even if berths are available. This change aims to manage congestion in AC coaches.
| Published : May 22 2025, 04:36 PM
Sleeper waitlisted tickets will not be upgraded to First AC
Until now, waitlisted tickets were upgraded to a higher class if seats were available. However, this facility will no longer be available.
Waitlisted tickets will be upgraded up to two classes higher
Under the new rules, waitlisted tickets will only be upgraded up to two classes higher. For instance, a sleeper class ticket can be upgraded to a maximum of Third AC or Second AC.
Third AC waitlisted tickets will be upgraded to First AC maximum
Similarly, a Third AC (3A) waitlisted ticket can only be upgraded to First AC (1A). Previously, sleeper class or other lower class waitlisted tickets could be automatically upgraded to First AC (1A) based on seat availability.
Auto-upgrade facility is available only to those who choose the option
However, the auto-upgrade facility is only available to passengers who select the auto-upgrade option during ticket booking. If the passenger has not chosen the option, their ticket will not be upgraded.
What happens if an upgraded ticket is cancelled?
Even after the ticket is upgraded, the PNR number of the waitlisted ticket will remain the same. However, if the upgraded ticket is cancelled, the refund will be based on the fare of the original booking class (such as sleeper), not the upgraded class.
CRIS is updating software to implement new rules
According to IRCTC, the Center for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is updating its software to implement this new rule.
Waitlisted passengers cannot travel in sleeper-AC coaches
From May 1, the railways has introduced a new rule, according to which waitlisted passengers are no longer allowed to travel in sleeper or AC coaches.
Waitlisted passengers can now only travel in general coaches
Passengers with waitlisted tickets are only eligible to travel in general class. If a passenger is caught traveling in sleeper or AC class, there is a provision for a fine and punishment.
