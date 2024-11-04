Unhealthy fish combinations: Foods to avoid combining with fish

Fish is nutritious and very good for health. But there are some bad combination that should be avoided while eating fish. Let's look at some of these foods. 

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

Bad fish and food combinations

Fish is one of the popular non-vegetarian foods. It can be prepared and eaten in many recipes like fry, gravy, snacks etc. Fish is rich in various nutrients and provide various benefits to our body. That is why it is said to be one of the most nutritious foods in the world.

Iron, protein, vitamins and omega 3 fatty acids in fish are very good for the body. Fish plays an important role in controlling weight, improving heart health and brain function.

Although fish provides us with various benefits, did you know that eating certain foods while or after eating fish can cause serious harm to health instead of good? If eaten in excess, it will cause adverse effects on the body. So in this post, let's know in detail what kind of foods should not be eaten while or after eating fish, and what kind of problems will occur if eaten.

 

Foods to avoid with fish

Foods not to be eaten with fish:

Milk: Milk, yogurt or other dairy products should not be eaten with fish. If eaten in excess, it can cause digestive problems, bloating, stomach pain, skin infections and allergies.

Fried foods: Never eat highly processed or fried foods with fish. If you do, the quality and nutrients of the fish will decrease. Apart from this, fried foods are high in saturated and fats, so eating them with fish can be harmful to health.

Citrus fruits: Do not eat citrus fruits together with fish. Because the acids in citrus fruits react with the proteins in fish and cause various problems in the body.

Spicy foods: Do not eat spicy foods while or after eating fish. If eaten in excess, it will cause stomach and intestinal discomfort. Apart from this, swelling will also occur.

 

Sweets: Do not eat milk-based sweets after eating fish as it is harmful to health. According to Ayurveda, eating dairy products with fish increases the risk of skin related problems.

Ice cream: Eating ice cream after eating fish increases the chances of skin and stomach related problems.

Potatoes: Do not eat heavy and starchy foods like potatoes with fish. This will give the body extra calories and carbohydrates and slow down the digestive system.

