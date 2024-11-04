Struggling to find a girlfriend in India? Sex ratio may be why; check details

India's sex ratio is 951 women per 1000 men, making it challenging for many single men to find partners. In this article, explore the difficulties men face in dating and relationships due to this imbalance.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 4:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

India's 2024 population is 1.44 billion, with 743.39 million men and 698.29 million women. This translates to 51.56% men and 48.44% women. The sex ratio is 951 women per 1000 men, a concerning statistic. Traditionally, early marriages ensured shared responsibilities and a fulfilling life.

article_image2

India's sex ratio varies significantly across states. Kerala has 1084 women per 1000 men, Chhattisgarh 1017, while Haryana has 879, Punjab 895, and Uttar Pradesh 912. Some states have even lower ratios.

article_image3

Global Perspective:

Globally, 105 boys are born for every 100 girls. Factors like life expectancy and migration influence ratios. Moldova, Latvia, Armenia, and Russia have the highest female populations, according to a UN report.

Moldova's population is 53.98% female, yet faces gender equality challenges, with women calling for better job opportunities and shared domestic responsibilities.

article_image4

Latvia's population is 53.68% female, with a younger demographic. Male smoking contributes to lower life expectancy. Armenia's population is 53.61% female due to male emigration for work.

article_image5

Like Russia, Ukraine has a higher female population (53.50%), with 60% of women holding higher education degrees. Georgia (53.4%), Belarus (53.4%), Lithuania (52.85%), Tonga (52.59%), and Serbia (52.51%) also have more women than men. Finding a girlfriend might be easier abroad.

