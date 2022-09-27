Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DART mission step towards preparing world for potential future asteroid strike: Indian scientists

    In a first-of-its-kind mission, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid  to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth in the future could be nudged safely out of the way. NASA’s DART mission is a step towards preparing the world for a potential future asteroid strike, said the Indian scientists.

    NASA DART mission step towards preparing world for potential future asteroid strike indian scientists gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 8:40 PM IST

    NASA’s DART mission is a step towards preparing the world for a potential future asteroid strike like the one which killed dinosaurs some 66 million years ago, the chances of which are very slim in our lifetime, Indian scientists said. In a first-of-its-kind mission, the DART spacecraft successfully collided with an asteroid on Tuesday to see if space rocks that may one day threaten Earth could be safely pushed out of the way.

    The asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, a tiny rock measuring about 160 metres in diameter, was the target of DART, the first planetary defence technology demonstration in history.

    "The asteroids and comets that circle our Sun are all around us. There are very few of them that may be dangerous to Earth. Therefore, it is preferable to set up our defences to prevent such asteroids from approaching Earth in the future," according to Chrisphin Karthick, a researcher at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru.

    Also Read | NASA's DART spaceship successfully strikes asteroid in first planetary defence test

    Karthick, a DART project researcher, said the mission "definitely is a start towards" preparing the planet for a potential future occurrence similar to the one that is thought to have caused the extinction of dinosaurs some 66 million years ago.

    This DART mission's success serves as proof of that. We now understand how to aim the spacecraft accurately for such a little target. The DART mission's post-impact findings can help us prepare for the bigger body as well, Karthick told PTI.

    Also Read:  Russia, United States, China among the biggest contributors to waste in space: Study

    “At least for the next century, there is no such threat from the known asteroids that can cause mass casualties,” said Karthick, adding that this risk assessment is, however, based on the asteroids known to science so far.

    Dimorphos revolves around Didymos, a bigger asteroid measuring 780 metres. There is no danger to Earth from either asteroid. In contrast, the asteroid that destroyed the dinosaurs when it struck Earth had a diameter of around 10 kilometres. The DART mission's one-way flight proved to NASA that a spacecraft can be successfully navigated to kinetically impact—also known as purposely colliding with an asteroid—in order to divert it.

    However, it would take a few more years before we can clearly see any substantial changes in the trajectory, according to Dibyendu Nandi, a space scientist at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Kolkata.

    Also Read: NASA, Google collaborate to allow users to track air pollution at local level

    Senior scientist Goutam Chattopadhyay from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in the US added that the expedition will aid in preparing for an asteroid danger in the future. The majority of asteroids, which are rather large and potentially harm the Earth when they collide, have a very little likelihood of doing so, according to astronomers. To verify that the asteroid's orbit around Didymos was changed by the collision of DART, the team will now examine Dimorphos with ground-based telescopes.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 8:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASAs DART spaceship successfully strikes asteroid in first planetary defence test - adt

    NASA's DART spaceship successfully strikes asteroid in first planetary defence test

    Russia United States China among the biggest contributors to waste in space Study gcw

    Russia, United States, China among the biggest contributors to waste in space: Study

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023 gcw

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023

    China aims to start space travel by 2025 to charge at least USD 287200 per seat gcw

    China aims to start space travel by 2025, to charge at least $2,87,200 per seat

    Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26 All about it gcw

    Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26; All about it

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan has a Poo Bani Parvati moment changes from bralette jeans to ombre saree drb

    Seen Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ transition? Watch the SEXY video here

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 announced at ibpsin know how to check marks gcw

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Score card released at ibps.in, know how to download it

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale amazon great indian festival sale 2022 know oppo huge discounts amazing offers gcw

    Flipkart & Amazon festive sale is live; Know OPPO’s huge discounts and amazing offers

    Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two piece drb

    Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures: 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two-piece

    Full-stack Development Demand in Modern Business Era

    Full-stack Development Demand in Modern Business Era

    Recent Videos

    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon