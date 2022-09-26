Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia, United States, China among the biggest contributors to waste in space: Study

    The presence of debris and waste in space is a possible threat to future launches and space exploration. A large chunk of the debris comes as a result of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons tests by various countries.

    Russia United States China among the biggest contributors to waste in space Study gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    There is a significant amount of garbage and debris floating in space as a result of space missions, damaged satellites, rockets, and weapon testing. NASA's Orbital Debris Quarterly News found that China, the United States, and Russia produced the majority of the space debris. While contributing 7,032 pieces of debris, the United States and China added 5216 and 3854 respectively. Future launches and space research may be threatened by the existence of debris and garbage in orbit. The testing of anti-satellite (ASAT) missiles by several countries is responsible for a sizable portion of the debris. There have been at least 16 ASAT weapons tests that produce debris, according to a Secure World Foundation assessment.

    In the 1950s, the US developed the ASAT test for the first time. Since then, the nation has conducted three ASAT debris-creating experiments, with the most recent one being in 2008. According to Statista, China may have launched the most harmful ASAT in 2007, blowing up one of its own satellites and scattering 3,000 pieces of debris into orbit. Russia used an ASAT missile in November of this year to destroy one of its outdated satellites. There were hundreds of bits of debris left over after the procedure.

    Also Read | Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023

    Numerous space missions are planned to remove the debris. They do note a number of technological, geopolitical, and economic difficulties. The process of creating trucks for cleaning trash is time-consuming and expensive. It's likely that the mission will fail and leave behind even more trash.

    But the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) scientists go on to say that the debris may also include private information about the objects of which it was a part. Intellectual property, international politics, and national security may all be involved. Therefore, it is likely that the governments would only be concerned with cleaning up the satellite debris. 

    Also Read | NASA, Google collaborate to allow users to track air pollution at local level

    Currently, two such missions to remove debris are scheduled to launch in the next years. This comprises the Japanese Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration (CRD2) project and the Clearspace-1 mission of the European Space Agency. With the launching of spacecraft by private parties in the upcoming years, the issue of trash in space is anticipated to worsen.

    Also Read | James Webb telescope captures 'incredible' photos of Jupiter; Check out

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023 gcw

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023

    China aims to start space travel by 2025 to charge at least USD 287200 per seat gcw

    China aims to start space travel by 2025, to charge at least $2,87,200 per seat

    Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26 All about it gcw

    Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26; All about it

    NASA Google collaborate to allow users to track air pollution at local level gcw

    NASA, Google collaborate to allow users to track air pollution at local level

    NASA delays Artemis 1 mission to Moon to launch on September 27 gcw

    NASA delays Artemis-1 mission to Moon, to launch on September 27

    Recent Stories

    football ligue1 Unfazed by Barcaleaks Lionel Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Kylian Mbappe special snt

    Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

    EAM S Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage AJR

    Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage: All you need to know

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Revathi win best actors-here's the complete list RBA

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Revathi win best actors-here's the complete list

    45 YouTube videos from 10 channels spreading hate against India blocked

    45 YouTube videos spreading hate against India blocked

    Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report AJR

    Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon