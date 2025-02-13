Haryana Mines & Geology Department crack down on illegal Mining: 3,900+ sites inspected, 324 vehicles seized

Haryana Mines and Geology Department is stepping up its efforts to combat illegal mining in the state. With the objective of conserving natural resources and stopping unauthorized mining activities, the department has put in place a robust enforcement strategy that includes increased inspections, monitoring, and the use of cutting-edge technology.

As part of these measures, drones and other advanced tools are being deployed to detect illegal mining operations, while vehicles associated with illicit activities are being seized. In addition, FIRs are being registered, and hefty fines are being levied on violators.

From January till now, district-level officials have carried out a special inspection drive under which 3,950 locations have been inspected across the state. This extensive effort led to the seizure of 324 vehicles involved in illegal mining, generating a revenue of approximately Rs 1.37 crore.

Acting swiftly on a complaint of illegal mining in Bhagwapur village of Yamunanagar district, the department conducted an inspection of the area. The investigation revealed that boulders, gravel, sand, and ordinary soil were illegally mined over approximately 2 acres of land. As a result, a fine of  Rs 65,37,732 was imposed, and an FIR was registered on February 11, 2025.

As per the guidelines of the Mining Department, regular inspections are ongoing in every district of Haryana. Notably, in Yamunanagar district, 123 vehicles have been seized, and 116 FIRs have been registered for illegal mining activities during the months of January and February (till February 10).

The top officials of the Mines and Geology Department have made it clear that no one involved in illegal mining will be spared, and strict legal action will be taken against any violators. The department remains committed to fully eradicating illegal mining to ensure the responsible exploitation of the state’s natural resources and prevent revenue loss.

