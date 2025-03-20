user
Emirates draw makes history: First-ever AED 100 million jackpot winner revealed!

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

Isle of Man, UK – Thursday, March 20, 2025: Emirates Draw, the globally recognized lottery owned and operated by Tycheros (Isle of Man) Limited, has officially crowned its first AED 100 million ($27 million) MEGA7 Jackpot winner, marking the largest individual win in the game’s history. This unprecedented win occurred on Sunday, March 16, 2025, highlighting a major milestone in the game’s global success over the past three years.

One lucky participant, who successfully matched all seven numbers, has etched their name in history with one of the world’s largest lottery wins.

“This is truly a historic moment and a global celebration for Emirates Draw and our communities! Congratulations to our Jackpot winner and all the lucky participants. Making a positive difference in people’s lives has been our mission from day one and the AED 100 million win is a testament to that. We always believed that someone would hit the jackpot and it happened! We are confident this win is only the start of many more to come and we cannot wait to share this incredible moment with you! Emirates Draw remains dedicated to transforming lives by providing players across continents exciting winning opportunities and gaming experiences, while ensuring responsible play and transparency,” said Paul Chader, Head of Commercial at Tycheros.

Stay tuned for details about our Jackpot winner, to be revealed following the verification process. Given the magnitude of the prize, this may take additional time to complete. 

Your Next Chance to Win Big!
With the AED 100 million MEGA7 Jackpot now won, a new opportunity awaits! Emirates Draw continues to offer players worldwide hourly and weekly chances to win life-changing prizes. Join the next draw on Sunday, 30 March, with results posted at 5 PM GMT time!


How to Play?
Any 18+ from around the world can play the weekly MEGA7 game by simply:

  • Registering at emiratesdraw.com or via the mobile app.
  • Selecting your seven-digit number or letting the system generate one for you.
  • Playing for up to five upcoming draws for more chances to win!

Double Your Chances!
Each ticket grants entry into two draws:
Raffle Draw: Guaranteed prizes totaling AED 107,000 every week.
Main Draw: Win up to AED 100 million by matching all seven numbers.

Be the next lucky jackpot winner and secure your numbers early. For more information, contact our support team by email customersupport@emiratesdraw.com or visit emiratesdraw.com. Stay updated by following @emiratesdraw on social media.

-ENDS-

Notes to the Editor

About Emirates Draw MEGA7
MEGA7 offers exciting opportunities for players globally, featuring an AED 100 million Jackpot weekly. In addition to the 7 Guaranteed winners, each receiving AED 1,000 and one lucky winner of AED 100,000. Results are posted every Sunday at 5 PM (GMT), 9 PM (GST), and 10:30 PM (IST).

For media inquiries, please contact: Haneen Aweidah on +97150 554 8330 or email haneen.aweidah@tycheros.net 


 

