TownBus, the snacking arm of GRB Dairy Foods partners with RCB as Official Snacking Partner

Bengaluru, March, 21: TownBus, the snacking arm of Bengaluru-based FMCG giant GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd, proudly announces its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official snacking partner for the year T20 2025 season. This collaboration brings together the love for cricket and the nostalgia of authentic South Indian snacks, creating a perfect match for fans during the high-energy cricketing season.



TownBus is known for its high-quality ethnic and authentic South Indian snacks that evoke a sense of nostalgia, taking consumers back in time with every bite. From crispy murukkus to flavorful mixtures, TownBus has carved a niche in the hearts of snack lovers by delivering a taste of tradition.



Arun Kumar S, Head of Marketing, GRB Dairy Foods, expressed excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to join hands with RCB for this T20 season. Cricket and snacking go hand in hand, and we believe our range of nostalgic and authentic South Indian snacks will enhance the match-viewing experience for cricket fans. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to bringing people together over shared moments of joy and taste."



Rajesh V Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, added: "We are excited to partner with TownBus, as their commitment to quality and authenticity aligns seamlessly with our values. We look forward to a successful collaboration ahead."



The partnership will include a range of co-branded activities, exclusive fan engagement events, and in-stadium promotions, ensuring that TownBus snacks become a key part of the RCB match experience.



As cricket fever grips the nation, TownBus and RCB are set to create memorable moments for fans, combining the excitement of the game with the comforting taste of homegrown snacks.



About Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India, owns the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2024, the team qualified by winning 6 out of 6 games from the bottom of the points table with a 1 % chance. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged champions in the Women's Premier League 2024. RCB won the rights to own and operate a team in the Women’s Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023 and shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women’s cricket leagues in the world.

RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixers which is launched as an extension to an already successful venture, RCB Bar & Café which saw an expansion by a newly opened outlet at the T2 terminal of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport recognised as the ‘World’s most beautiful airport’ by UNESCO’s Prix Versailles in 2023.



RCB has adopted the philosophy #PlayBold, which resonates on and off the field – ‘Defeats don’t defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive'. Download the RCB Mobile Application to know more.

