BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

As the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season approaches, crypto igaming platform BC.GAME is launching a series of promotions offering over $100,000 in prizes. Throughout the tournament, users can win free bets and cash prizes through a variety of activities, including leaderboard challenges, prediction contests, and deposit bonuses.

IPL Preseason Prediction: Free Bets on Early Calls

Between March 14 and March 21, players are invited to take a free prediction challenge before the IPL season begins. Predict the IPL champion and top four teams to win free bets. Test your predictions and earn bonuses before the action begins.

IPL 2025 Main Events: More than $100,000 in Rewards are Available

$35,000 Prize Pool Giveaway (March 22 – Final Match) - Bet on IPL matches to help unlock a $35,000 prize pool. Every $1 wagered earns one point, which adds to the total for all players. As milestones are accomplished, prize pools of $5,000, $10,000, and $20,000 become available at various tournament stages.

IPL Rank Leaderboard (March 22 – Final Match) - Progress through the standings by betting on IPL games. The best 50 players each week get free bets, and the top 100 at the end of the season share cash prizes. 1 point for every $1 wagered, with additional points for victories.

Prediction Challenge (March 22 – Final Match) - Predict the wins of IPL matches to get free bets. One successful pick results in a prize, with larger free bets at 3, 7, 15, and 30 wins—up to $30.

IPL Deposit Frenzy (March 22 – Final Match) - Deposit daily to receive free bets and cash rewards. Reach specific streaks to gain further bonuses, while depositing throughout the IPL season earns you a $50 cash prize.

IPL's Impact on Sports Betting

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has cemented its status as one of the world's most-watched cricket leagues, drawing major interest from both fans and betting markets. In 2024, the IPL had a record overall viewership of 546 million on Star Sports and 620 million on JioCinema, representing an 18% increase over the previous season.

This boost in viewing has been followed by a significant increase in betting activity surrounding the competition. Betting companies have responded by expanding their products to satisfy rising demand, mirroring a larger trend of sportsbooks launching targeted incentives around key athletic events. BC.GAME's latest project follows this trend, aiming to increase user engagement during the IPL season.

More information on eligibility and terms can be found on the official BC.GAME website.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a pioneering crypto gaming platform that combines blockchain technology and bitcoin to provide a unique and transparent gaming experience. Its sportsbook offers various betting markets across major leagues and tournaments, with competitive odds and convenient live betting alternatives. With a focus on innovation, BC.GAME is expanding its sports betting products to cater to a growing community of crypto sports aficionados.





