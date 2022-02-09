  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan pokes its nose into hijab row, peddles its agenda

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tried to draw the global leadership's attention towards the raging issue, which had begun in Karnataka's Udupi. In a tweet, the Pakistani FM said, "Depriving Muslim girls of education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights."

    Pakistan pokes its nose into hijab row peddles its agenda gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Islamabad, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 8:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With the hijab and saffron row simmering in the country's southern state, Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has again jumped into India's internal affairs and stated that the Muslim girls are deprived of an education.  Quershi also tried to draw the global leadership's attention towards the raging issue, which had begun in Karnataka's Udupi and spread to Chikmagalur.   

    In a tweet, the Pakistani foreign minister said, "Depriving Muslim girls of education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right and terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive." "World must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims," he added.

    Earlier, the Pakistani information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry had termed the incident as "terrifying".  "Indian Society is declining with super speed under unstable leadership. Wearing hijab is a personal choice just as any other dress citizens must be given a free choice," he had said in a tweet.


    The controversy over it erupted after the Muslim women wearing hijab attended classes at Women's Pre-University Colleges in Udupi on January 1, 2022. In protest, the Hindu students started wearing saffron scarves.  The leaders of Congress and the BJP have entered into a verbal duel, accusing each other of playing politics on the issue. 

    Meanwhile, Pakistan-born activist and Noble laureate Malala Yusufzai said, "Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women."

    Also Read | Malala Yousafzai trolled for hijab remark, Twitter quotes excerpts from her book

    Also Read | Karnataka Hijab row: What women across India think about this

    Also Read | Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 8:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Baloch dealing body blows to Pakistan Army; over 100 soldiers reported killed in 3 days

    Baloch dealing body blows to Pakistan Army; over 100 soldiers reported killed in 3 days

    Pakistan PM ex wife Reham Khan says got fired at held at gunpoint calls state of cowards thugs gcw

    'State of cowards, thugs...': Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan says 'got fired at, held at gunpoint'

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal gcw

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal

    Pakistan embassy in Argentina slams PM Imran Khan, says 'diplomats cannot be blamed for failures'

    Pakistan embassy in Argentina slams PM Imran Khan, says 'diplomats cannot be blamed for failures'

    Hindu temple vandalised: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slams PM Imran Khan-ayh

    Hindu temple vandalised: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slams PM Imran Khan

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP Drishti Patra 2022 promises jobs increased pension and more gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP's 'Drishti Patra 2022' promises jobs, increased pension and more

    PM Modi Interview: Key statements made by the Prime Minister

    PM Modi Interview: Key statements made by the Prime Minister

    Stop projects in our territory, India directs Pakistan, China

    Stop projects in our territory, India directs Pakistan, China

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: Ananya Panday to Shraddha Arya; 5 celebs who love soft toys RCB

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: Ananya Panday to Shraddha Arya; 5 celebs who love soft toys

    CBSE term 2 board exams for class 10 12 from April 26 gcw

    CBSE term 2 board exams for class 10, 12 from April 26

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon
    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video Icon