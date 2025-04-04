user
user icon

Fifth JD(U) leader quits over Waqf Amendment Bill, says party 'betrayed Muslim trust' ahead of Bihar polls

Five JD(U) leaders, including Nadeem Akhtar, have quit the party over its support for the Waqf Amendment Bill. Their resignations signal discontent within JD(U)'s minority base ahead of the crucial Bihar elections.
 

Fifth JD(U) leader quits over Waqf Amendment Bill, says party 'betrayed Muslim trust' ahead of Bihar polls ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 4, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Nadeem Akhtar became the fifth JD(U) leader to resign from the party over its support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. His departure follows the exit of Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammed Kasim Ansari — all citing betrayal of the Muslim community’s trust.

Raju Nayyar, a former JD(U) youth leader, wrote in his resignation, “I resign from JD(U) after the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed and supported in the Lok Sabha. I am deeply hurt by the JD(U) voting in favour of this black law, which oppresses Muslims.”

He added that he was resigning from both his post and primary membership, requesting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar be informed.

Also read: Rajya Sabha clears Waqf Amendment Bill after intense debate; 128 vote in favour, 95 oppose

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had earlier urged secular parties, including BJP allies, to oppose the Bill. Despite this, JD(U)’s support has sparked outrage within the party's minority base.

Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, in his resignation letter to JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar, said the party had “betrayed the trust of the Muslim community.”
Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik echoed the sentiment, “Millions of Indian Muslims believed JD(U) stood for secular values. That belief has now been shattered.”

Mohammed Kasim Ansari also cited emotional hurt caused by the party’s support for the Bill.

Also read: 'Watershed moment': PM Modi lauds passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by Parliament

These resignations come at a politically sensitive time, as Bihar heads into assembly elections. The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, after a late-night debate. The vote count in Rajya Sabha was 128 in favour and 95 against. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, was also passed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: PM Modi raises minority safety in talks with Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus ddr

PM Modi's stern message to Bangladesh's Yunus: Avoid divisive rhetoric, ensure minority safety

From Bangkok to Bodh Gaya: How PM Modi is placing Buddhism at the heart of India's foreign policy ddr

From Bangkok to Bodh Gaya: How PM Modi is weaving Buddhism into India's foreign policy

Pune SHOCKER! Pregnant woman dies after hospital refuses treatment over Rs 10 lakh advance payment shk

Pune SHOCKER! Pregnant woman dies after hospital refuses treatment over Rs 10 lakh advance payment

A Diplomatic Dance in Bangkok: What Modi-Yunus Talks Mean for India-Bangladesh Ties shk

A Diplomatic Dance in Bangkok: What Modi-Yunus Talks Mean for India-Bangladesh Ties

ED raids Gokulam Group offices in Kozhikode, Chennai over tax probe amid Empuraan controversy anr

ED raids Gokulam Group offices in Kozhikode, Chennai over tax probe amid Empuraan controversy

Recent Stories

Health Tips: 7 nourishing avocado hair masks for silky, hydrated strands sri

Health Tips: 7 nourishing avocado hair masks for silky, hydrated strands

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more gcw

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more

Why shouldn't you sleep with lights on in the bedroom; Check here ATG

Why shouldn't you sleep with lights on in the bedroom; Check here

James Gunn drops first Look of 'Superman': Find out when and where to watch [WATCH] NTI

James Gunn drops first Look of 'Superman': Find out when and where to watch

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya delivers strong pep talk to Ashwani Kumar ahead of clash vs LSG (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya delivers strong pep talk to Ashwani Kumar ahead of clash vs LSG (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'End of an Era': Manoj Kumar's Cousin Manish R Goswami on Demise of Veteran Actor | Asianet Newsable

'End of an Era': Manoj Kumar's Cousin Manish R Goswami on Demise of Veteran Actor | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal on Waqf Amendment Bill | Asianet Newsable

Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal on Waqf Amendment Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambit Patra Targets Mamata as SC Upholds Order to Cancel Appointment of Over 25,000 Staff

Sambit Patra Targets Mamata as SC Upholds Order to Cancel Appointment of Over 25,000 Staff

Video Icon
'Waqf Amendment Bill Brought In to Grab Land': Sanjay Raut | Asianet Newsable

'Waqf Amendment Bill Brought In to Grab Land': Sanjay Raut | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill: Dara Shikoh Foundation Workers Thank, Celebrate in Aligarh

Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill: Dara Shikoh Foundation Workers Thank, Celebrate in Aligarh

Video Icon