Fifth JD(U) leader quits over Waqf Amendment Bill, says party 'betrayed Muslim trust' ahead of Bihar polls

Nadeem Akhtar became the fifth JD(U) leader to resign from the party over its support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. His departure follows the exit of Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammed Kasim Ansari — all citing betrayal of the Muslim community’s trust.

Raju Nayyar, a former JD(U) youth leader, wrote in his resignation, “I resign from JD(U) after the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed and supported in the Lok Sabha. I am deeply hurt by the JD(U) voting in favour of this black law, which oppresses Muslims.”

He added that he was resigning from both his post and primary membership, requesting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar be informed.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had earlier urged secular parties, including BJP allies, to oppose the Bill. Despite this, JD(U)’s support has sparked outrage within the party's minority base.

Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, in his resignation letter to JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar, said the party had “betrayed the trust of the Muslim community.”

Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik echoed the sentiment, “Millions of Indian Muslims believed JD(U) stood for secular values. That belief has now been shattered.”

Mohammed Kasim Ansari also cited emotional hurt caused by the party’s support for the Bill.

These resignations come at a politically sensitive time, as Bihar heads into assembly elections. The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, after a late-night debate. The vote count in Rajya Sabha was 128 in favour and 95 against. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, was also passed.

