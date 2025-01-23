Over 200 Pakistani nationals deported from multiple countries for human trafficking, visa violations and more

Over 200 Pakistani nationals were deported from various countries due to visa violations, legal issues, and human trafficking, with several arrests upon arrival in Karachi.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

More than 200 Pakistani nationals were deported from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United States, and China, over the past week for issues such as visa violations, legal troubles, and human trafficking, according to Geo News.

Citing immigration sources, Geo News reported that a total of 220 Pakistanis were sent back from countries such as Turkey, Zimbabwe, and Senegal. The deportations took place within a 48-hour period from January 19 to 21. Upon arrival at Karachi airport, 12 of the deportees were arrested for further investigation.

Saudi Arabia deported 47 individuals, citing cases of overstaying visas, blacklisting, working without sponsors, and missing or cancelled online visas. Among them were 17 people released from jail for begging, while others faced issues such as passport loss and complaints from sponsors.

The United States deported two individuals traveling with emergency documents, while Zimbabwe sent back three Pakistanis detained by immigration authorities. Deportations from other countries included individuals from Cyprus, Pretoria, Qatar, Uganda, and China.

In the UAE, 103 Pakistani nationals were deported after serving jail terms. These individuals returned to Pakistan using emergency travel documents. Additionally, Senegal deported two Pakistani nationals who were victims of human trafficking.

Earlier this month, 258 Pakistanis were deported from seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China. Of these, 14 held regular Pakistani passports, while the rest were issued emergency travel documents. Upon their arrival, 16 deportees were arrested in Karachi, with one case involving a suspicious identity. The remaining individuals were released after questioning.

