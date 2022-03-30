Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Letter that Imran Khan hopes will keep him on Pakistan PM's chair

    According to media reports, Imran Khan displayed the letter during a 'power show' rally hosted by the governing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
     

    Islamabad, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 7:48 PM IST

    Faced with the prospect of being deposed during a no-confidence vote against his administration, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed to have a 'threat letter' from 'foreign groups' against his government.

    According to News International, Imran Khan displayed the letter during a 'power show' rally hosted by the governing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to a top Pakistani government source, the letter was nothing more than a diplomatic cable issued by Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan.

    According to the official, who requested anonymity, the telegram was received in Islamabad on March 7, a day before the opposition re-questioned the National Assembly for a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the reports.

    It is speculated that the letter contains a message from high-ranking US officials condemning Khan's government's behaviour against the US.  The letter appears to include direct quotations from US officials obtained by Ambassador Khan. However, there has been no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

    Also Read | Pakistan Army tells Imran Khan: Resign or face consequence

    Both opposition and security authorities have questioned if the letter's contents are based on truth. And, if so, why isn't such a letter brought to the cabinet's high-powered National Security Committee, according to the report?

    Imran Khan indicated earlier today that he will disclose the letter he was holding to key media and government allies later today. He made the disclosure while speaking at an event in Islamabad to mark the inauguration of the e-passport service, according to The Dawn.

    Also Read | Will reverse swing in fortunes cost Imran Khan his PM chair today?

    Also Read: MQM-Pakistan: The ally who sank Imran Khan's ship

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 7:52 PM IST
