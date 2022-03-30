Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan Army tells Imran Khan: Resign or face consequence

    Speculation is that Imran Khan may make a big announcement in his address to the nation tonight.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan resignation updates PPP Pak Army
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 6:23 PM IST

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has 24 hours to step down from his post after his government was reduced to a minority and the country's powerful army demanded his resignation. Speculation is that Imran Khan may make a big announcement in his address to the nation tonight.

    The development comes moments after Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen General Nadeem Anjum called on him at his official residence.

    Also Read: Imran Khan's exit: Why India must remain extra alert

    During the meeting, sources said, Imran was reportedly told by the Army chief to either step-down or face consequences.

    In major development, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign, stated Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday. He described his employer as a fighter who battles till the final ball. "There will be no resigning. There will be a contest, which will be watched by both friends and adversaries," he tweeted about it.

    Even while the meeting was on, the opposition showed its unity at a media briefing where Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed up with Imran's former ally MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. At the press conference, MQM officially announced the party's exit from the coalition.

    Also Read: MQM-Pakistan: The ally who sank Imran Khan's ship

    Sources said that the united Opposition had over 177 votes in the National Assembly, five more than the 172 needed to oust Imran Khan. Most of Imran's allies have joined hands with the Opposition, leaving him with just 164 members in the national assembly.

    Speculation is rife that Imran Khan could address the nation on Wednesday evening where he could reiterate the claim that his democratically-elected government was being toppled with international support. Imran has been waving the letter and citing foreign conspiracy against his administration. According to media reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned an in-camera National Security Committee meeting over the issue following which the letter was sealed as per the Official Secrets Act.

    Also Read: Reverse swing in Imran Khan's political fortunes

    Khan is the third Pakistani Prime Minister to face a no-confidence motion. However, no Pakistani premier has ever been ousted through a trust vote.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 6:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to visit India on March 31: MEA - adt

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to visit India on March 31: MEA

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2 point 5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US gcw

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

    Column Imran Khan's exit Why India must remain extra alert

    Imran Khan's exit: Why India must remain extra alert

    Sri Lanka plunges into deep fuel crisis, power cut extended to 10-hour daily-dnm

    Sri Lanka plunges into deep fuel crisis, power cut extended to 10-hour daily

    Hackers steal over $600 million from creators of Axie Infinity, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists - adt

    Hackers steal over $600 million from creators of Axie Infinity, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists

    Recent Stories

    Kriti Sanon slaying in brown strappy dress shows why fans crush on her so hard drb

    Kriti Sanon slaying in brown strappy dress shows why fans crush on her so hard

    Ramadan 2022 Date significance fasting rituals all you need to know gcw

    Ramadan 2022: Date, significance, fasting rituals; all you need to know

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Virat Kohli turns fitness guru for Punjab Kings PBKS Bhanuka Rajapaksa-ayh

    IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli turns fitness guru for PBKS's Bhanuka Rajapaksa

    Tony Martin applauded for auctioning London 2012 silver medal to help Ukrainian children snt

    Tony Martin applauded for auctioning London 2012 silver medal to help Ukrainian children

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next - gps

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next

    Recent Videos

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon