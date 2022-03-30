Pakistan Army tells Imran Khan: Resign or face consequence

Speculation is that Imran Khan may make a big announcement in his address to the nation tonight.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has 24 hours to step down from his post after his government was reduced to a minority and the country's powerful army demanded his resignation. Speculation is that Imran Khan may make a big announcement in his address to the nation tonight.

The development comes moments after Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen General Nadeem Anjum called on him at his official residence.

Also Read: Imran Khan's exit: Why India must remain extra alert

During the meeting, sources said, Imran was reportedly told by the Army chief to either step-down or face consequences.

In major development, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign, stated Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday. He described his employer as a fighter who battles till the final ball. "There will be no resigning. There will be a contest, which will be watched by both friends and adversaries," he tweeted about it.

Even while the meeting was on, the opposition showed its unity at a media briefing where Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed up with Imran's former ally MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. At the press conference, MQM officially announced the party's exit from the coalition.

Also Read: MQM-Pakistan: The ally who sank Imran Khan's ship

Sources said that the united Opposition had over 177 votes in the National Assembly, five more than the 172 needed to oust Imran Khan. Most of Imran's allies have joined hands with the Opposition, leaving him with just 164 members in the national assembly.

Speculation is rife that Imran Khan could address the nation on Wednesday evening where he could reiterate the claim that his democratically-elected government was being toppled with international support. Imran has been waving the letter and citing foreign conspiracy against his administration. According to media reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned an in-camera National Security Committee meeting over the issue following which the letter was sealed as per the Official Secrets Act.

Also Read: Reverse swing in Imran Khan's political fortunes

Khan is the third Pakistani Prime Minister to face a no-confidence motion. However, no Pakistani premier has ever been ousted through a trust vote.