Shakeela talks about her marriage, sister's betrayal, career and more

Former adult film star Shakeela, popular in the 90s, recently revealed why she never married. She also shared about her sister's betrayal and her experiences in the film industry.

Shakeela, a prominent adult film actress in the 90s South Indian cinema, acted in over 250 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. While she gained popularity in all languages, she reached peak stardom in Malayalam cinema.

Believe it or not, leading Malayalam actors once feared that Shakeela's film releases would impact their own movies. Her films dominated the Malayalam box office, even outperforming those of Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Despite her glamorous roles, Shakeela also acted in comedy and character roles. She eventually transitioned away from adult films and now appears on television shows. Her appearance on Cooku with Comali on Vijay TV helped break her stereotypical image and earned her acclaim.

She also participated in Telugu Bigg Boss but was evicted after a few weeks. Currently, she interviews celebrities for YouTube channels. In a recent interview, she explained her decision to remain unmarried, stating she couldn't bear to look at the same face every day, a sentiment resonating with many young people today. She also revealed her sister's betrayal, alleging that her sister swindled her out of all her money, forcing her to rebuild her life from scratch.

