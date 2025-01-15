Shakeela talks about her marriage, sister's betrayal, career and more

Former adult film star Shakeela, popular in the 90s, recently revealed why she never married. She also shared about her sister's betrayal and her experiences in the film industry.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Shakeela Discusses Marriage

Shakeela, a prominent adult film actress in the 90s South Indian cinema, acted in over 250 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. While she gained popularity in all languages, she reached peak stardom in Malayalam cinema.

article_image2

Shakeela Discusses Marriage

Believe it or not, leading Malayalam actors once feared that Shakeela's film releases would impact their own movies. Her films dominated the Malayalam box office, even outperforming those of Mammootty and Mohanlal.

article_image3

Shakeela Discusses Marriage

Despite her glamorous roles, Shakeela also acted in comedy and character roles. She eventually transitioned away from adult films and now appears on television shows. Her appearance on Cooku with Comali on Vijay TV helped break her stereotypical image and earned her acclaim.

article_image4

Actress Shakeela

She also participated in Telugu Bigg Boss but was evicted after a few weeks. Currently, she interviews celebrities for YouTube channels. In a recent interview, she explained her decision to remain unmarried, stating she couldn't bear to look at the same face every day, a sentiment resonating with many young people today. She also revealed her sister's betrayal, alleging that her sister swindled her out of all her money, forcing her to rebuild her life from scratch.

article_image5

Shakeela Discusses Marriage

Shakeela also shared about her sister's betrayal, claiming she was swindled out of all her money and had to start her life over.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey HATES Avinash Mishra; Here's why RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey HATES Avinash Mishra; Here's why

Veteran Sandalwood actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 77 vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Sandalwood actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 77

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega' RBA

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega'

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

PHOTOS Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr RBA

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage anr

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon