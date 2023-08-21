Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE: Daylight hours reduced to less than 13 as peak summer ends

    The Suhail star's appearance will signal the beginning of the shift from extreme summer heat to more temperate weather. With the star located in the centre of the Arabian Peninsula, the eagerly awaited celestial phenomenon will begin to light up the dawn sky on August 24.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    Residents of the UAE might have observed a minor drop in temperature. That's because the country has been going through a season named after its favourite star, Suhail. On August 24, a star that heralds the end of the sweltering summer will be seen.

    Winter will gradually set in from now until April 21, resulting in a daytime length of fewer than 13 hours, and less than 11 hours between October 2 and April 11. The Suhail star's appearance will signal the beginning of the shift from extreme summer heat to more temperate weather. With the star located in the centre of the Arabian Peninsula, the eagerly awaited celestial phenomenon will begin to light up the dawn sky on August 24.

    Day and night will be equal on October 2 after around 45 days when the atmosphere progressively enters an equinox period. The roughly 40-day "Safriyah" season, which heralds the coming of autumn, officially begins with Suhail's arrival. During this phase, gentle winds help to reduce the heat.

    Suhail is the ideal period for cultivating crops because it ushers in both cooler weather and favourable growing conditions. Farmers plant seeds during this transition to create a foundation for a bountiful harvest. The seedlings are moved to the permanent land during the second half of September after early cultivation begins in the middle of August.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
