UAE: Daylight hours reduced to less than 13 as peak summer ends

Winter will gradually set in from now until April 21, resulting in a daytime length of fewer than 13 hours, and less than 11 hours between October 2 and April 11. The Suhail star's appearance will signal the beginning of the shift from extreme summer heat to more temperate weather. With the star located in the centre of the Arabian Peninsula, the eagerly awaited celestial phenomenon will begin to light up the dawn sky on August 24.

Day and night will be equal on October 2 after around 45 days when the atmosphere progressively enters an equinox period. The roughly 40-day "Safriyah" season, which heralds the coming of autumn, officially begins with Suhail's arrival. During this phase, gentle winds help to reduce the heat.

Suhail is the ideal period for cultivating crops because it ushers in both cooler weather and favourable growing conditions. Farmers plant seeds during this transition to create a foundation for a bountiful harvest. The seedlings are moved to the permanent land during the second half of September after early cultivation begins in the middle of August.