Copenhagen to Singapore: Top 10 cleanest cities around the World

Cleanest city in the World: The cleanest cities in the world are Copenhagen, Singapore, and Calgary. These cities are known for their cleanliness and environmental awareness

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

Copenhagen, Denmark

Famous for its clean air, Copenhagen is often recognized as the cleanest city in the world. It is the capital city of Denmark.

article_image2

Singapore

This city-state is famous for its cleanliness and strict laws. It is one of the cleanest cities globally. Chewing gum is also banned in the state.


article_image3

Calgary, Canada

Famous for its beautiful parks, Calgary consistently ranks first in cleanliness. It is one of North America's sunniest cities.

article_image4

Sydney, Australia

Sydney is quite famous for its beauty and cleanliness. It is known for its clean urban environment. The iconic Sydney Opera House is situated in the city.

article_image5

Helsinki, Finland

This city is known for its modern green spaces. It is known as a clean and livable city. It is known as the 'White City of the North'.

article_image6

Wellington, New Zealand

Known for its environmental initiatives and clean urban spaces, Wellington is a model of cleanliness. It is the world's southernmost capital.

article_image7

Portland, USA

Portland is known for its cleanliness and environment. It is the 26th most populous state of United States of America.

article_image8

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is a metropolis, formerly known as Edo. It is the capital and largest city of Japan, known for its cleanliness.

article_image9

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is the capital and most populous municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It is known for its cleanliness.

article_image10

Oslo, Norway

Oslo is the economic and governmental center of Norway. This city is famous for its cleanliness. The Nobel Peace Prize is takes place at this city every year.

