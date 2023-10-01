Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for October 2023; Check HERE

    Petrol prices in the UAE have fluctuated throughout the course of the past year, but they are currently far higher than they were at this time last year. The prices increased in September too.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Dubai: In October, the price of fuel and diesel will be slightly higher for UAE citizens. On Saturday (Sep 30), the government released the October fuel prices.
    Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.44 per litre, compared to Dh3.42 per litre in September, and Special 95 will cost Dh3.33 per litre, up from Dh3.31 per litre in September.

    Fuel in the E-Plus category will cost Dh3.26 per litre as opposed to Dh3.23 last month. The price of diesel for the month has been set at Dh3.57 per litre.
    The price of petrol was increased in September after spiking in August. Petrol prices in the country have fluctuated throughout the course of the past year, but they are currently far higher than they were at this time last year.

    The COVID-19 outbreak forced the Fuel Price Committee to freeze petrol prices in 2020, preventing any changes. These limitations were, however, lifted in March 2021 when rising oil prices around the world made it possible for market forces to once again control petrol prices.

    Additionally, the rises in global crude oil prices have an impact on the ups and downs in petrol prices. 

    In 2015, the UAE liberalised petrol prices to allow for market fluctuations. The nation's fuel costs typically fluctuate in accordance with trends around the world. Every month, the UAE's fuel price committee meets to decide whether to raise or lower prices.

    When compared to the prices seen in November and December 2022, the price of petrol in the United Arab Emirates fell in January and February of this year. The costs did, however, increase once again in March before declining in April. Prices increased in May, but they decreased in June.
     

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
