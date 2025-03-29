L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Fastest Malayalam film to HIT Rs 100 Cr globally, India sees 44.05% drop

Read Full Gallery

L2 Empuraan Box Office: Mohanlal's film saw a significant drop in earnings on the second day, down -45.05% from the first day. It remains to be seen how the film performs over the weekend.

L2 Empuraan Latest Box Office Report: Superstar Mohanlal's recently released Malayalam film L2: Empuraan faced a major drop on its second day. According to trade reports, the film L2: Empuraan's second-day earnings were down by -45.35 percent compared to the first day. This is not a good sign for this mega-budget film. However, the film's earnings depend on how it performs over the next three days, i.e., Saturday, Sunday, Monday (Eid), as these three days are holidays and viewers may go to theaters to watch the film.

How much did L2: Empuraan earn on the second day? According to the trade tracker website sacnilk.com, L2: Empuraan earned ₹11.75 crore on its second day, Friday. Notably, the film's collection has fallen in every language. Released in five languages, the film earned ₹10.75 crores in Malayalam, ₹3 lakhs in Kannada, ₹27 lakhs in Telugu, ₹30 lakhs in Tamil, and ₹40 lakhs in Hindi on the second day. However, these figures are still estimated. The final collection is yet to come. ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan LEAKED: Mohanlal's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside

What is the total earning of L2: Empuraan? L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, earned ₹21.5 crore on its first day, i.e., Thursday. On the first day, the film's earnings in Malayalam were ₹19.1 crore, ₹5 lakh in Kannada, ₹1.15 crore in Telugu, ₹70 lakh in Tamil, and ₹50 lakh in Hindi. If the collections of both days are combined, the film has so far earned ₹33.25 crore in India.

L2: Empuraan's Worldwide Collection L2: Empuraan is doing tremendous business in the overseas market. On the first day, the film's gross collection in the overseas market was ₹43 crore. At the same time, its gross collection in India was ₹25 crore. That is, on the first day, the film's earnings worldwide were ₹68 crore. In two days, it has reached close to the 100 crore club. According to reports, L2: Empuraan has been made at approximately ₹180 crore. ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's film achieves strong opening; breaks records

