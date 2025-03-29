Aditya Birla to TVS Motor: Top 9 stock picks for Chaitra Navratri gain

Business
Brokerage firm HDFC Securities has given a BUY rating on Prestige Estates share. Its target price is ₹1914, which is about 62% higher than the current price of ₹1,180.
Brokerage firm Antique Broking has given a buy rating on Aditya Birla Real Estate's share. Its target price is ₹3,448. The share closed at ₹2,000 on March 28.
Brokerage firm BNP Paribas has given an outperform rating on Bajaj Finance share, keeping the target price at ₹10,700. The share closed at ₹8,929.90 on Friday, March 28.
ICICI Securities is bullish on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), raising the target price to ₹5,000 from ₹4,065 in its latest report.
Brokerage firm Nomura is bullish on CarTrade Tech, giving it a BUY rating with a target price of ₹1,779, while it closed at ₹1,654.65 on February 28.
Nomura is bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra, citing its SUV and tractor dominance. The target price is ₹3,681, up from ₹2,661.15.
Nomura has also advised to bet on TVS Motor's share. Its target price has been fixed at ₹2,689. The share closed at ₹2,415.05 on Friday, February 28.
Nomura is optimistic about Sansera Engineering, a key player in auto components, setting a target price of ₹1,669, while the share is currently at ₹1,217.70.
Nomura has advised to bet on Uno Minda's share. The target price of this share has been given as ₹1,233 for the long term. The share closed at ₹876.95 on Friday, February 28.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on Airtel, giving it a buy rating with a target price of ₹1,920, while it closed at ₹1,727.40 on February 28.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
