Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UAE: Abu Dhabi's first traditional Hindu stone temple nears completion, grand opening on February 14

    In a first for Abu Dhabi, the grand BAPS Hindu Mandir will be inaugurated on February 14, 2024. The temple, which has been called a "spiritual oasis for global harmony," is predicted to stand for over a millennium.

    UAE: Abu Dhabi's first traditional Hindu stone temple nears completion, grand opening on February 14 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: In just 100 days, the much-awaited first traditional Hindu stone temple in the region will open in Abu Dhabi. Commencing in December 2019, the building of the renowned BAPS Hindu Mandir in the UAE Capital is almost finished, with a grand opening scheduled for February 14, 2024. In a recent event, the global convener of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the institution that is constructing the temple, Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami, showered flower petals over the spires.

    The chief of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, and Ishwarcharan Swami climbed in a box raised by a crane to carry out the ceremony of blessing the seven spires, each of which stands for an emirate in the United Arab Emirates.

    The enormous artistic creations portray significant scenes from the Indian legendary epics, the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as other stories from Hindu texts. On November 2, 2023, the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. 

    The temple, which has been called a "spiritual oasis for global harmony," is predicted to stand for over a millennium. A "Festival of Harmony," will be opened to the public on February 14th.
     

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Marafy: Saudi Arabia unveils new megacity project featuring 11-km-long canal 'Oasis' anr

    Marafy: Saudi Arabia unveils new megacity project featuring 11-km-long canal 'Oasis'

    UAE: IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus to start in January; More top Indian Universities to follow anr

    UAE: IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus to start in January; More top Indian Universities to follow

    Israel Hamas War: China is deploying warships in Middle East as US dispatches Thaad and Patriots

    Israel-Hamas War: China is deploying warships in Middle East as US dispatches Thaad and Patriots (WATCH)

    UAE: British Airways to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year; ticket prices announced anr

    UAE: British Airways to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year; ticket prices announced

    Good news for Kerala expats! Centre assures cooperation for passenger ship service amid soaring flight charges anr

    Good news for Kerala expats! Centre assures cooperation for passenger ship service amid soaring flight charges

    Recent Stories

    Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi: Demands evidence for accusations against Karnataka govt vkp

    Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi: Demands evidence for accusations against Karnataka govt

    Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT rkn

    Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT

    cricket Explained: Why Angelo Mathews was dismissed before facing a ball osf

    Explained: Why Angelo Mathews was dismissed before facing a ball

    Dhanteras 2023: Black to sharp items, things not to buy on this day

    Dhanteras 2023: Black to sharp items, things not to buy on this day

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know ATG

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon