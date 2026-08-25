Goldman Sachs halved its price target on YSS, as weaker 2026 guidance and supply constraints overshadow the company’s latest defense win.

Goldman Sachs cut its YSS price target to $14 from $28 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating.

York lowered its 2026 sales outlook to $375 million-$405 million, with the midpoint 32% below its previous forecast.

On Tuesday, the company was also selected for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Data Network Backbone program, adding to its defense pipeline.

Shares of York Space Systems (YSS) were down on Tuesday, despite a contract win, as Goldman Sachs cut its target price for the space start-up. York makes satellites and space systems for commercial and defense applications.

YSS shares were down more than 5.5% at the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon, while the S&P 500 (SPX) was marginally higher, up 0.25%, at the same time.

Goldman Cuts YSS Price Target

Goldman Sachs cut its price target for York Space Systems by 50%, to $14 from $28, according to TheFly, while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.

The revised target comes after York reduced its 2026 revenue outlook. The company now expects sales of $375 million to $405 million for the full year 2026, compared with its earlier range of $545 million to $595 million, with a midpoint of $570 million. The new $390-million midpoint represents a 32% reduction from the previous outlook.

York attributed the weaker outlook to supply constraints and delayed awards.

Goldman also stated that while the company has a large defense pipeline and growing commercial opportunity, competition is intensifying.

YSS Lands Space Force Business

The Tuesday decline came despite York Space Systems winning a U.S. Space Force communications business. The company was selected to participate in the Space Data Network Backbone (SDN-B) program, which will ensure reliable space-based communications systems for the military.

York manufactures satellites and satellite hardware for the program.

YSS Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for YSS improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low’ at the time of writing.

Despite Tuesday’s decline, one retail trader on Stocktwits expressed some optimism about YSS. The trader said short sellers would ultimately fail to keep the stock down, adding they “can’t stop this from going up very soon.”

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Earlier this year, in May, Wolfpack Research disclosed that it was short YSS stock. The research firm said it believed retail investors who bought York shares as a play on a potential SpaceX IPO could experience a “massive rug pull.”

Analysts remain broadly mixed on YSS. According to data from Koyfin, five of the 10 analysts covering YSS rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while the other five rate it ‘Hold.

The 12-month average target for the stock is $19.50, representing nearly 100% upside from the last close.

YSS shares have lost nearly 76% year-to-date.

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