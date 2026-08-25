SpaceX ends its seven-year run of Falcon 9 Starlink launches from Florida after ~260 missions, shifting future East Coast deployments to Starship and unveiling a new high-cadence Starbase site in Louisiana.

The announcement aligns with SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to reallocate East Coast resources toward Starship.

SpaceX aims to reach a critical mass of about 1,000 V3 satellites by the second quarter of 2027.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month that the company will “wind down Falcon” once Starship starts flying reliably.

SpaceX’s vice president of launch, Kiko Dontchev, announced on Tuesday that the company’s Falcon 9 rocket has completed its final planned Starlink mission from Florida, closing a seven-year chapter that helped build the world’s largest satellite constellation and clearing the path for Starship operations on the East Coast.

In a post on X, Dontchev wrote, “this morning’s @SpaceX mission from pad 40 was the last planned Falcon 9 Starlink launch from Florida, marking the end of an era for these launches on the East Coast. From here on, Starlink missions out of Florida will fly on Starship. The West Coast team will continue regularly launching Starlink from Vandenberg.”

He added that Falcon had flown around 260 Starlink missions from the Cape over the past seven years. Earlier on Tuesday, the mission lofted 29 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SPCX shares traded nearly 3% higher at the time of writing.

Broader Shift Away From Falcon In Florida

The announcement aligns with SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to reallocate East Coast resources toward Starship. The company had already moved most Falcon 9 flights—including all Dragon crew and cargo missions—to SLC-40, freeing historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida primarily for Falcon Heavy and future Starship launches.

Earlier this month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reinforced the longer-term direction, stating that once Starship flies reliably several times per week, the company will shift scarce engineering and production resources to it to achieve multiple flights per day, “which means winding down Falcon.”

SpaceX’s Vision For Starlink On Starship

Starship is designed to transform Starlink deployment. While a Falcon 9 typically carries about 20–30 satellites, a single Starship launch is expected to deploy up to 60 of the larger, more capable Starlink V3 satellites. Each V3 satellite offers roughly 10 times the downlink capacity (around 1 Tbps) and significantly higher uplink performance compared with the previous generation.

SpaceX aims to reach a critical mass of about 1,000 V3 satellites by the second quarter of 2027, which Musk has said would deliver bandwidth equivalent to the entire current constellation and support major service expansions, including direct-to-cell capabilities.

Starship, a two-stage launch vehicle, meanwhile, remains in active flight testing. Flight 13 on July 24, from Starbase, Texas, marked several firsts: the upper stage deployed 20 Starlink V3 satellites on a suborbital trajectory, survived atmospheric reentry with an improved heat shield, and achieved a controlled soft splashdown intact in the Indian Ocean—the first time a Starship remained afloat. The Super Heavy booster experienced engine issues during its landing burn and impacted the water hard.

Flight 14 is now targeted no earlier than mid-September 2026. It is expected to be Starship’s first attempt to reach low Earth orbit and deploy Starlink V3 satellites into an operational orbit. Musk has projected daily Starship flights within about a year as the program matures.

New Starship Launch Site

On the same day as Dontchev’s announcement, SpaceX formally unveiled plans for “Starbase, Louisiana”—a major new high-cadence Starship launch site on coastal marshland in Vermilion Parish. The facility is intended to support dozens of flights per day once fully operational, with construction targeted to begin in 2027 and first launches as early as 2029.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stock remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low.’

A Stocktwits user sees several catalysts for SpaceX, including advancements in AI spurring annual recurring revenue to $100 billion by the end of the year

View this Stocktwits post

SPCX stock currently trades at around $138.50, slightly above its IPO price of $135 but below its all-time high of around $225, hit in the initial days of trading on Nasdaq in June.

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