The rally in both assets followed $5.74 million of net inflows into U.S. spot HYPE ETFs on Monday, the second-highest daily inflow on record.

HYPE climbed back above $80 on Tuesday after pulling back from an all-time high above $83 on Sunday.

Hyperliquid Strategies is scheduled to report earnings Thursday before the market opens.

Wall Street expects $0.78 in EPS on $3.57 million in revenue, according to FiscalAI.

Hyperliquid Strategies (PURR) shares hit a record high above $12 on Tuesday after the company’s primary treasury token, Hyperliquid (HYPE), climbed back above $80 following a weekend record.

PURR stock gained more than 7% in midday trade, reaching an intraday high above $12 before paring some of the advance. The shares were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, HYPE’s price gained over 1.5% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Bitcoin (BTC), which edged 0.2% lower. The token hit a record high of over $83 on Sunday before paring gains and climbing back above $80 on Tuesday.

PURR stock and HYPE token price performance year-to-date on August 25 as of 11:10 a.m. ET | Source: TradingView

The rally in both assets followed $5.74 million of net inflows into U.S. spot HYPE ETFs on Monday, the second-highest daily inflow on record. Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF (BHYP) accounted for $3.49 million, while 21Shares Hyperliquid ETF (THYP) drew $2.25 million, as per SoSoValue data.

PURR Stock Rallies Ahead Of Earnings

Retail traders are now turning their attention to Hyperliquid Strategies’ upcoming earnings report, scheduled for Thursday before the market opens. Wall Street expects the company to report earnings per share of $0.78 on revenue of $3.57 million, according to FiscalAI.

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On Stocktwits, sentiment around PURR and HYPE remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, while chatter reached ‘extremely high’ levels.

PURR stock retail sentiment on August 25 as of 11:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The Trump Factor

The rally also comes after President Donald Trump recently indicated that Hyperliquid could seek a more formal presence in the U.S. "I understand that is also working to bring Hyperliquid into the United States in a fully compliant and legal fashion," he said during a press conference last week.

Hyperliquid Strategies’ core function is to hold and grow a position in HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain, a high-performance network built primarily to support onchain perpetual futures trading.

Read also: Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ Has A China Problem – And Paul Krugman Says It Could Keep Iran Sanctions From Working

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