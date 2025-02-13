WiSA Stock Pulls Back After Dolby-Driven Surge Makes It The Most Discussed Semiconductor Stock

Retail traders have grown increasingly bullish on WiSA despite its sharp yearly decline, with Stocktwits data showing a rise in followers.

WiSA Technologies (WISA), soon to be rebranded as Datavault AI, was the most discussed semiconductor company on Stocktwits on Wednesday as its stock surged as much as 30% intraday.

However, it pared most of those gains, closing up 14% following the announcement of a partnership with Dolby Laboratories (DLB).

The surge was fueled by WiSA’s announcement of a collaboration with Dolby to enhance wireless audio integration on Android and Linux platforms using its WiSA E Express multichannel wireless audio software.

The partnership aims to streamline high-quality audio implementation, reducing setup time from approximately one year to just two months by enabling direct collaboration with system-on-chip (SoC) providers.

WiSA E Express eliminates bill-of-material costs for SoC platforms and offers predefined Dolby audio configurations.

Consumers can access features via WiSA’s app on the Google Play Store, which includes automatic discovery of WiSA-enabled products and setup assistance.

The integration also features WISA’s inaudible tone technology, allowing data transmission within audio streams for targeted advertising and interactive content delivery.

WiSA Technologies Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.13 as of 8:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stockwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ chatter.

According to platform data, message volumes saw an over 3,000% jump in 24 hours.

Despite the recent uptick, WiSA’s stock remains down by over 99% for the year, with short interest stable at 7.6%.

WiSA Technologies Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.13 as of 8:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, data on Stocktwits indicates that retail sentiment around WiSA has improved over the past year, moving from 'bearish' to 'extremely bullish.'

Additionally, the number of users following the micro-cap stock has increased by 28% in the same period.

WiSA began its transition to Datavault AI in mid-January. However, its ticker has yet to be updated to ADIO.

On Thursday, the micro-cap stock tumbled by over 2% in the pre-market session.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Robinhood Stock Nears All-Time High As Wall Street Sees Revenue Doubling, Retail Bets On Q4 Earnings Beat

Latest Videos