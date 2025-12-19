Latest financial projections suggest ByteDance will finish 2025 with net earnings close to $50 billion.

ByteDance, the privately held Chinese technology company best known as the parent of TikTok, is reportedly poised to report a record profit of around $50 billion in 2025.

ByteDance has reached an agreement to sell TikTok’s U.S. business after facing the risk of a shutdown for over a year amid ongoing tensions between the United States and China, which repeatedly pulled TikTok into broader trade talks.

Projected Profits Surge

According to a Bloomberg report, the latest financial projections suggest ByteDance will finish 2025 with net earnings of nearly $50 billion, after generating about $40 billion in profit through the first three quarters of the year.

If achieved, the projected 2025 profit would bring ByteDance’s results in the range of those expected from U.S. social media giant Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the report stated. ByteDance’s earnings growth reflects the success of TikTok, its flagship short-form video platform, and the company’s diversified digital offerings.

ByteDance is said to be targeting approximately 20% sales growth to about $186 billion in 2025.

The TikTok Deal

TikTok’s rapid rise drew intense attention after the Biden administration pushed to ban the Chinese-owned app in the U.S. over national security worries. Even with the risk of being blocked in the U.S., ByteDance’s overseas business has continued to grow as TikTok spreads worldwide.

The possibility of being forced to sell TikTok’s U.S. business had been a major concern for ByteDance. However, with the deal now finalized, it would help the company avoid the worst-case scenario of a ban.

TikTok’s U.S. business will be moved into a new company called TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC.

According to an Axios report, Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based MGX would together hold about 45% of the new venture, current ByteDance investors would own roughly 33%, and ByteDance would keep close to a 20% stake. The transaction is expected to be completed on Jan. 22, 2026.

