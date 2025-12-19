China’s Tencent Holdings has gained access to Nvidia’s Blackwell chips via a Tokyo-based cloud service provider operated, according to a report from Barron’s.

According to a Barron’s report, Datasection has announced a deal to buy Nvidia’s Blackwell chips to use in its data centers in Japan and Australia. Tencent is a client for those data centers, said the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.



Nvidia’s Blackwell chips are banned in China. “I don’t say yes; I don’t say no,” said Datasection’s chief executive officer Norihiko Ishihara.

“By design, the export rules allow clouds to be built and operated outside controlled countries by approved firms,” said a Nvidia spokesperson.

