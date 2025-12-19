Shares rose on a combination of defense-related developments, recent launch activity and broader strength across space stocks.

Rocket Lab drew buying interest after being selected for a U.S. missile-tracking satellite program.

The rally was reinforced by recent launch execution, including a Space Force mission completed ahead of schedule.

Broader strength in space stocks also supported gains.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares rose on Friday after the company secured a major role in a U.S. missile-tracking satellite program, while a separate policy move from U.S. President Donald Trump added to positive sentiment across space-related stocks.

At the time of writing, the stock rose nearly 14% and was on-track to log its best session in over eight months.

Rocket Lab Wins Missile-Tracking Contract

U.S. Space Development Agency said it has awarded a firm fixed-price Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract to Rocket Lab USA that could be worth up to $805 million to provide design and construction services for 18 missile-warning and missile-defense tracking satellites for Tracking Layer Tranche 3 of Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PDSA).

The Tranche 3 awards are worth about $3.5 billion in total and also include contracts for Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris Technologies. SDA said the constellation will increase global coverage for missile warning, missile tracking and missile defense, including advanced missile threats, with launch planned for fiscal year 2029.

Trump Space Policy Spurs Rally

In a separate development, Trump signed a sweeping executive order outlining an “America First” space policy aimed at strengthening U.S. leadership in space exploration, security and commerce.

The order calls for the return of Americans to the Moon by 2028, the establishment of initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030, upgrades to launch infrastructure, and closer coordination across federal agencies to support space security and commercial activity.

Shares of other space-related companies also moved higher following the announcement, including Viasat, EchoStar, AST SpaceMobile, Voyager Technologies, Intuitive Machines, Firefly Aerospace, and Virgin Galactic.

Strong Launch Track Record

Rocket Lab shares have more than doubled this year as the company consistently executed launches of its Electron rocket, with the company completing 18 missions in 2025 at a 100% success rate and reporting nearly $1.1 billion in backlog, while also launching a U.S. Space Force mission on Thursday five months ahead of schedule.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Rocket Lab was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of December 19| Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user said the stock could reach at least $70, citing the company’s ability to launch a wide range of payloads and adding that “space is the infinite limit with this company.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, saying the stock’s move to $70 “doesn't feel like a stretch.”

Rocket Lab’s stock has surged 160% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<