Paramount offered to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in an all-cash deal that values the latter at $108.4 billion, while Netflix’s offer valued WBD at an enterprise value of $82.7 billion, but excluded the spinoff company.

The race to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is gathering steam, with Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) having launched a hostile bid to take over the company, days after Netflix Inc. (NFLX) was announced as the winner.

Paramount offered to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in an all-cash deal that values the latter at $108.4 billion. The company said its proposal gives WBD shareholders an extra $18 billion when compared to the Netflix bid.

Paramount offered $30 per share in cash, and the company stated that the proposed transaction is for the entirety of WBD, including the Global Networks segment.

While it’s not clear who will emerge as the winner, the betting markets are already putting their money on the one they think will be the winning horse.

What Are Prediction Markets Showing?

Data from Polymarket show that 49% of bettors expect Paramount to emerge as the winner, with bets totaling $7,507 on the company.

Only 36% of the bettors expect Netflix to emerge as the winner, but the bets are slightly higher, at $10,948.

Overall, there are bets totaling $27,045 on Polymarket predicting the winner of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal.

Polymarket prediction market bets on Warner Bros. Discovery deal as on Dec. 11 | Polymarket

Paramount Skydance shares were down nearly 1.5% in Thursday morning’s trade, while Warner Bros. Discovery shares were down nearly 0.4%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around both companies trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Netflix shares were up more than 2% at the time of writing, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trending in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

