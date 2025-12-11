The partnership covers cbBTC, cbETH, cbDOGE, cbLTC, cbADA, and cbXRP, which have a combined asset value of around $7 billion.

Wrapped assets allow users to move crypto exposure to networks that don’t natively support the coins.

Coinbase launched on-chain DEX-style trading on Base in August 2025.

Earlier on Thursday, it also introduced DEX trading on Solana.

Coinbase (COIN) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink (LINK) to serve as the exclusive bridge for all Coinbase Wrapped Assets.

The move integrates Coinbase’s wrapped tokens with Chainlink’s decentralized oracle networks, which provide price feeds and other critical data to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

COIN’s stock fell more than 2% in morning trade, with retail sentiment around the token on Stocktwits trending in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day. Chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels. Meanwhile, LINK’s price fell more than 3.3% in the last 24 hours amid weakness in the broader crypto market. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, with chatter at ‘normal’ levels.

The partnership applies to wrapped versions of major cryptocurrencies, including cbBTC, cbETH, cbDOGE, cbLTC, cbADA, and cbXRP. Together, these assets have a market value of roughly $7 billion as of the time of writing. Coinbase Wrapped Assets allow users to access exposure to these cryptocurrencies on networks and applications that do not natively support them.

Coinbase Moves Into DEX-Style Trading

The announcement builds on Coinbase’s introduction of in-app DEX trading in August, earlier this year, which was initially launched on Base (BASE).

Earlier in the day, Coinbase introduced an integrated DEX-style trading feature for Solana (SOL) tokens directly within its app. The new ‘On-chain Trading’ function allows users to swap nearly any Solana-based token without waiting for a traditional Coinbase listing, providing faster access to emerging assets.

By adopting Chainlink as its exclusive oracle provider for wrapped assets, it allows token issuers and developers to tap into a global network of data providers, potentially accelerating the adoption of wrapped assets across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

