CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Runway to power the AI company’s video generation models.

The deal will leverage Nvidia’s NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems to train large-scale models and will also employ CoreWeave AI Object Storage to allow instant global accessibility for a single dataset without any transaction fees.

As a result of this deal, Runway will be able to train its latest AI models with high-throughput GPU performance without any geographical or cloud boundaries.

“AI is becoming core to how companies build and operate, and they need a cloud platform that can match that shift with performance, efficiency, security and scale. That’s CoreWeave,” said Brian Venturo, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of CoreWeave.

Shares of CRWV are down about 2.8% at the time of writing.

