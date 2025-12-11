Sarepta Therapeutics announced a debt refinancing plan totaling about $291 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares tumbled more than 6% on Thursday after the company announced a debt refinancing plan totaling about $291 million.

The drug manufacturer said that, as per the privately negotiated agreements, it would exchange $291.4 million of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 for the same amount of new 4.875% convertible senior notes due 2030 alongside about $31.6 million in cash.

The deal is expected to close around Dec. 18, 2025.

Deal Details

After the debt refinancing, the aggregate principal amount of SRPT’s 4.875% convertible senior notes due 2030 will be approximately $893.4 million. This would result in $158.6 million in aggregate principal amount of the existing notes to remain outstanding under the previous terms, the company said.

The transaction would also entail the sale by the private parties of approximately 691,000 shares of the company’s common stock, which could affect the market price of the company’s shares and notes, the firm noted. Since the deal is private, none of the new notes and shares issuable upon conversion are registered for public sale.

Most recently, SRPT issued an equity grant of about $12 million to Douglas S. Ingram, its chief executive officer. In November, the company also received FDA approval to begin a new study to test the impact of immunosuppressant sirolimus on liver injury in non-ambulatory Duchenne patients.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, SRPT was among the top 10 trending stocks on Thursday morning. The retail sentiment around SRPT jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume climbed to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels at the time of writing.

Shares of SRPT are down over 83% in the past year.

Shares of SRPT are down over 83% in the past year.