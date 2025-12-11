Agreement includes minimum annual order commitments totalling approximately USD $1.3 million

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a clinical and science based innovator in gel based oral delivery technologies, today announced that it has entered into a three year sales agreement with Shenzhen Mana Health Management Co. Ltd. (“Mana”) under which Mana will distribute consumer nutritional products within China using Gelteq’s proprietary gel formulation. The agreement represents a significant step forward in expanding Gelteq’s nutritional product portfolio in China.

Mana is a well-established distributor of healthcare and wellness products in China with a strong digital presence and a network of offline retail sales channels. This infrastructure provides an existing platform to introduce Gelteq’s nutritional formulations to a new and broad consumer base across the country.

Under the agreement, Mana will promote, market, and sell a nutritional formulation primarily focused on sugar lowering across China through its multichannel healthcare network. The agreement also includes minimum annual order volumes during its three-year term which Gelteq expects to derive a minimum revenue of approximately USD $1.3 million during the term of the agreement.

The agreement accelerates Gelteq’s strategy to expand its proprietary nutritional formulations in China, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing wellness and functional nutrition markets. The agreement also establishes a pathway to introduce additional nutritional products that incorporate Gelteq’s proprietary technology.

“Our agreement with Mana Health represents a significant milestone in expanding nutritional products featuring Gelteq’s technology in China,” said Nathan Givoni, Chief Executive Officer of Gelteq. “By securing multi-year minimum commitments from distributors such as Mana, we seek to generate predictable revenue and advance the adoption of our platform in one of the most strategically important markets for nutritional products globally.”

The agreement builds upon the recent launch of Gelteq’s sports performance range across Asia and reflects increased demand for Gelteq’s innovative gel based technology. The Company’s expanding presence in Asia demonstrates both market readiness and consumer appetite for scientifically developed delivery formats that enhance convenience, taste, and functionality.

“The momentum we are seeing across Asia highlights the versatility of our gel platform and the readiness of our regional partners to distribute our science driven solutions,” Mr. Givoni said. “We are actively pursuing additional partnerships of a similar nature in the near term.”

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a biotechnology company that has developed a novel drug delivery platform in an ingestible gel form. Gelteq specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of gel products for licensed partners across pharmaceutical, consumer health and animal health markets. The proprietary formulation technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug and nutrient delivery by enhancing bioavailability, improving patient compliance, and enabling precise dosing. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

Gelteq Contact:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to Gelteq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 17, 2025. Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Source: Gelteq Limited

Released December 9, 2025

