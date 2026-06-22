AI, chipmakers, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and defense technologies attracted strong investor attention, while U.S.-Iran talks progressed.

President Trump said Apple will work with Intel on U.S.-based chip development and manufacturing, boosting investor optimism around Intel.

HPE and Nvidia were selected to support Vultr’s AI cloud platform, and Nebius completed its purchase of Eigen AI.

RUM Group completed the Northern Data acquisition, while Ondas acquired Cyberhawk.

Artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing and geopolitical maneuvering drove many of the biggest technology developments last week, as businesses intensified efforts to secure strategic advantages in a rapidly evolving market.

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Investors continued to focus on companies that provide the hardware needed to power AI. Chipmakers, networking companies and data-center operators gained the most, while worries about supply chains and geopolitical tensions highlighted the value of owning critical technology infrastructure.

Tech Dominates Market Narrative

President Donald Trump said Apple (AAPL) would collaborate with Intel (INTC) on semiconductor development and production within the United States. Consequently, Intel posted one of the week's standout performances, gaining nearly 5%. Investors viewed the development as a potential long-term source of production demand and another sign that governments and corporations are prioritizing domestic chip capabilities.

On Stocktwits, retail message volume linked to INTC tumbled 31% during the week, but watchers rose 0.3%.

Business updates from last week pointed to a growing focus on expanding AI computing power and infrastructure. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) said cloud provider Vultr selected its technology alongside Nvidia systems for advanced AI cloud services. HPE and NVDA stocks lost 3% and 0.8%, respectively, over the past week.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) unveiled plans to purchase a data center in Sweden, while Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) completed its acquisition of AI optimization specialist Eigen AI and clocked a 10% gain over the week.

Chip stocks remained hot as demand for AI hardware continued to grow. Marvell said it plans to use TSMC’s next-generation manufacturing technology for its future AI chips. MRVL stock gained 0.5%, with message volume up 12% over the week. Meanwhile, Apple warned that rising memory and storage costs could lead to higher prices for some of its products. AAPL stock saw a 0.5% weekly gain.

Infrastructure Theme Extends Beyond Semiconductors

RUM Group (RUM) completed its acquisition of Germany-based AI infrastructure provider Northern Data and launched its Quake AI platform, expanding its exposure to large-scale computing resources powered by Nvidia graphics processors.

While RUM stock declined 5% over the past week, message volume jumped 86%.

Elsewhere, Coherent announced plans to expand its Texas factory that produces lasers and networking equipment used in AI systems. At the same time, talks between Microsoft and Oracle over a cloud infrastructure leasing deal were paused due to security and regulatory concerns. Solidion Technology introduced a patented AI-powered battery technology aimed at improving battery manufacturing and performance, while Salesforce said it plans to acquire Fin for $3.6 billion.

Robotaxis, Space, Defense And Automation Advance

The transportation sector delivered its own technology milestones. Uber Technologies (UBER) expanded its robotaxi collaboration with WeRide into Switzerland, while Tesla (TSLA) received support from a Texas transportation official for its autonomous vehicle ambitions. AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) launched additional satellites as it continued building a space-based broadband network.

UBER, TSLA and ASTS stocks declined between 1% and 7% over the week.

Ondas (ONDS) announced its sixth acquisition of 2026 last week, agreeing to buy Cyberhawk for about $125 million. The acquisition expands Ondas’ presence in drone inspections, AI-driven analytics and critical infrastructure monitoring, while adding Cyberhawk’s operations across 40 countries.

ONDS stock lost more than 2% with a 28% slump in message volume over the past week, although followers climbed by 0.7%.

Despite enthusiasm surrounding U.S. technology investments, weekend diplomatic tensions involving U.S. and Iranian officials raised concerns about shipping routes and energy markets. However, negotiators from the U.S. and Iran reported meaningful progress during talks held in Switzerland on Monday, raising hopes that the two sides could finalize a broader agreement within the next two months.

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