Investors are growing confident of companies tied to advanced chip manufacturing, memory technologies and AI infrastructure.

Marvell stock climbed to a record high of $329.88 ahead of its S&P 500 inclusion on Monday.

Mizuho raised Intel’s price target to $135 from $128 while maintaining a Neutral rating, citing growth potential in Intel’s advanced packaging business.

Micron hit a record high of $1,149.43 after Apple’s comments about rising memory costs fanned optimism around Micron’s earnings potential.

Shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL), Intel Corp. (INTC), and Micron Technology (MU) climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Thursday as investors poured money into semiconductor stocks despite ongoing concerns about interest-rate policy.

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While Marvell and Micron Technology stocks ended Thursday’s session over 7% and 8% higher, respectively, Intel stock closed 10% higher.

MRVL Draws Support From Multiple Catalysts

Marvell stock hit a record high of $329.88 as investors flocked to the semiconductor company ahead of its inclusion in the S&P 500 on Monday. Investors view the company as a critical supplier of custom silicon and networking technologies that support large-scale AI deployments.

Investor sentiment improved after KeyBanc raised its price target for Marvell to $385 from $260, suggesting the stock could still have 245 upside. The upgrade was based on expectations that Marvell will continue to grow its business in custom AI chips and cloud infrastructure.

A report indicating that the company plans to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSM ) A14 manufacturing process for future AI chips further strengthened the bullish narrative.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

INTC’s Manufacturing Push Gains Momentum

Intel delivered the strongest performance in the group, reaching a record high of $135.48 after President Donald Trump said Apple (AAPL) would work with the chipmaker to design and produce advanced semiconductors in the U.S. Investors viewed the development as a major endorsement of Intel's long-term effort to expand domestic manufacturing capacity and compete more aggressively in the foundry business.

On Sunday, Intel also received a modest boost from Wall Street after Mizuho increased its price target to $135 from $128 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock. The firm pointed to improving prospects for several of Intel’s packaging platforms as potential drivers of long-term market expansion.

According to Mizuho, Intel could secure between 10% and 15% of the advanced packaging market over the long term, providing an additional revenue stream beyond its traditional processor business. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

MU Gains From Memory Market Strength

Micron stock also reached an all-time high of $1,149.43 after a growing recognition across the technology sector that memory components have become a critical resource for AI development.

Comments from Apple (AAPL) regarding rising memory-related expenses added to investor optimism about Micron's long-term earnings potential.

On Thursday, several firms raised their price targets for Micron, arguing that favorable supply-and-demand conditions in the memory market could continue to support revenue growth and profitability.

Rosenblatt raised its price target on Micron shares to $1,200 from $600 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm noted that customers in cloud computing, servers and data-center infrastructure continue purchasing memory products despite higher costs.

Wedbush was even more optimistic, raising its price target on Micron to $1,300 from $550 and keeping its “Outperform” rating. The firm said checks across the industry indicate DRAM and NAND prices could increase by about 20% this quarter, which could help drive stronger earnings and revenue growth.

Retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

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