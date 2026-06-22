Keel Infrastructure shares closed 12.33% higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, when U.S. markets were shut.

The company is also slated for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index on June 29, further stoking investor optimism.

Recently, the company raised $458 million to advance its Panther Creek, Sharon, and Moses Lake data center projects through the leasing stage.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has stayed in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past month.

Shares of Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) surged more than 5% higher in the overnight session late Sunday after closing up 12.33% on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday when U.S. markets were closed in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day.

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Meanwhile, investors are also looking forward to the company's upcoming inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index on June 29, further stoking optimism.

KEEL Stock: What’s Retail Saying?

On Stocktwits, KEEL stock is garnering significant attention, with the ticker jumping onto the trending list at the time of writing.

Retail sentiment has stayed ‘bullish’ over the past month as investors have closely watched the company’s pivot from Bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure.

One user cited gains in Canadian markets on Friday as a reason for the price hike. “$KEEL traded in Canada on Friday and U.S. markets were shut June 19 for Juneteenth. So just reflecting gains from Friday,” they said.

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Another user also echoed the same, saying, “Crazy that people dont understand that since it was up 12% friday on canadian side and tonight its up 5% on usa side that means cad side will be down 7% if it stay like that tomorrow.”

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A third user alluded to the Russell 3000 inclusion slated for later next week, adding that the stock would continue to rise. “I'm assuming this stock will keep moving higher next week due to Russel 3000 inclusion. HODL,” they said.

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Another bullish user said, “All gaps will be filled tomorrow, this will continue to rise, enjoy the ride y’all!” The user also reflected broader investor speculations about potential deals with hyperscalers around the corner. “Remember, deals can be announced on any day now. We don’t know exactly when but we do know it’s coming soon! Just don’t miss ed it,” they said.

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KEEL’s AI Push

Keel Infrastructure, formerly Bitcoin miner Bitfarms, repositioned itself as an AI and high-performance computing infrastructure developer in April 2026 following its official corporate rebrand and U.S. redomiciliation.

Recently, the company raised $458 million to advance its Panther Creek, Sharon, and Moses Lake data center projects through the leasing stage. The company says it now has sufficient liquidity to fund development, stoking investor speculation about potential hyperscaler leasing agreements, which are viewed as the next major catalyst.

Sentiment around the company has also increased ahead of the stock's upcoming inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, which is expected to boost institutional ownership and visibility.

KEEL stock has jumped a whopping 738.67% in the last year, adding more than 217% since April 1 alone.

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